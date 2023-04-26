PLATTSBURGH — A witness in the murder trial of Vincent Abrams Wednesday afternoon said she saw him in the early-morning hours of June 4 at her residence and he appeared stressed and frazzled.
Abrams is charged with murder in the death of Melissa Myers at 97 Boynton Ave. in the City of Plattsburgh on June 4, 2022. She was found in her apartment around 4 a.m. She died of stab wounds.
SHOWED UP AT HOUSE
Stephanie Boardman said she was living on South Catherine Street on June 4 last year when Abrams showed up and knocked on her door around 4:30 a.m. She said she knew who Abrams was and let him in.
He was wearing a white shirt and white shorts, she said, and he appeared wet and cold.
She also said that Abrams could not seem to keep things straight, and was very frazzled. He also washed his hands while he was there.
Boardman said she gave Abrams a blanket and some clothes.
ABRAMS PURCHASES
A bit later, she, Abrams and her friend Dustin went to another location to purchase drugs. Boardman said Abrams paid for the drugs.
They also eventually went to Maplefields, a convenience store on Route 3 in Plattsburgh, where they bought gas and cigarettes with Abrams paying for that as well.
They next went to Champlain and stopped on the way to purchase a present for Dustin’s son’s birthday. Abrams bought air buds for the boy, Boardman said.
Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie asked Boardman if Abrams normally had that much money to make the purchases he did that day. Boardman said he usually did not.
‘SEEMED PARANOID’
While they were traveling, Boardman said Abrams sat in the back seat and often would be ducking down as if he was hiding.
She said he seemed paranoid, afraid to be seen and not himself.
While they were in the car, Dustin got some text messages about Myers’ death and that Abrams may be implicated. When he learned that, Abrams seemed to get very stressed and wanted out of the car, Boardman said.
They eventually dropped Abrams off in Champlain, and then met up with him a few hours later at another location in Champlain.
They all then drove to Plattsburgh and Abrams was dropped off at Stewart’s on South Catherine Street.
COUNTING MONEY
In other testimony Wednesday, Ellen Doggett who was at Myers’ apartment the night of June 3, said she and her partner, Evita Stacy, helped Myers count money. She said her and Stacy each counted out $1,600, and Myers counted two or three thousand dollars.
Doggett said Myers put the money in her bra.
Frantz Cator, Myers’ brother-in-law who had also been at the Boynton Avenue apartment on June 3, testified that he left the apartment that night and went downtown to the Monopole Bar.
Wylie and Assistant District Attorney Vivian Joo showed video of Cator making a drug deal on Protection Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on June 4, and later purchasing pizza at Pizza Bono.
Wylie asked Cator if he killed Myers and he said, “No.”
