PLATTSBURGH — Senior Celebration organizers are in the throes of planning this year’s celebration.
The last in-person Senior Celebration was in 2019.
“We had to cancel the 2020 (event) because of COVID,” Julie Stalker, JCEO senior outreach program director and chairperson of the Senior Celebration Committee, said. “Everything got shut down then. So, we are back to the planning. It is scheduled for May 5, 2023. We are going to hold it at the Senior Citizens Council. That’s 5139 North Catherine Street here in Plattsburgh.”
Past events have featured themes such as Over the Rainbow with a “Wizard of Oz” theme.
The 2023 theme is the Kentucky Derby.
Seniors, start looking for the biggest hat you can find. The bigger the hat, the more luck according to Churchill Downs tradition.
“Derby Days I think is what it might be technically, but I’m not sure if that’s exactly the title so it may change a little bit,” Stalker said.
“We are always encourage the vendors that to come to dress up for the day and do their agency theme kind of stuff.”
The event will be held in the center’s gymnasium and there will be dancing, eating, and swag bags and freebies offered by rows of vendors.
“We encourage all kinds of vendors,” Stalker said.
“Usually, we have our non-for-profits, anybody that works in the senior community. We have booths representing the Clinton County Office for the Aging, JCEO, North Country Center for Independence. We’ve had Friends of the North Country be there. We’ve had representation from the funeral homes. We’ve had representation from nursing homes. RSVP is there, just to name a few.”
Seniors love the event and attend to connect with neighbors, friends and family.
“For many years, it was a big extravaganza that we held out at the Crete Center,” Stalker said.
“Then because of different kinds of things, we scaled it down some. Being gone for a couple of years, though we’re going to definitely look for some of that interaction with different agencies and things like that.
“As an agency, they get to go out and talk about their program and meet with the people and be able to show what services are out there. I think the seniors really missed that kind of thing.”
