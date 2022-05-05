PLATTSBURGH – Think you’ve seen everything at the Kent-Delord House Museum, think again.
The Plattsburgh museum presents a special exhibit entitled, “Treasures from the Attic,” which runs May 6,7,8 and features rare family heirlooms that are rarely or never displayed.
Among them are an 1832 wedding dress, military items from the Civil War, and manuscripts.
“This event is very special to us because we’re bringing out pieces that are rarely or never seen by the general public,” Samantha Williams, museum director, said.
“These pieces are so fragile, so delicate, and so we typically can’t display them. So this is an opportunity for members of the public over the course of three days, May 6th through May 8th, to see these really, really beautiful pieces that we just can’t put out all the time.”
Williams’ absolute favorite artifacts are ballroom dancing shoes from the 1830s.
“They are in such pristine condition that they still have the original paper tags from the manufacturer,” she said.
“These shoes had to have been created before or 1832. They are incredible condition. We have a couple of pairs. We have a pair of black silk slippers, and then we also have a pair of white silk slippers that have these beautiful pink ribbon flowers on the toes. They are stunning. They’re just stunning.”
A board member fancies a wedding dress from 1832 created entirely from French silk lace.
“It was Frances Henrietta’s,” Williams said.
“She was the daughter of Henry Delord and Betsey Delord. She was married in our Gold Parlor room in 1832. We have her original wedding dress, and that will be on display this weekend.”
The museum’s collection includes a letter, which gives the gown’s back story.
“We have a letter from her mother detailing how they basically pulled together the funds to purchased this incredible material and have this wedding dress made, specifically to Frances Henrietta’s marriage,” Williams said.
“She was their only child, so they went all out. We know the fabric came from Paris, and it was imported over here for the purposes of her wedding dress. So whether it was completed in France or completed here, I’m not 100 percent sure.”
Treasures on display include the Civil War saber of 16th New York Regiment Chaplain Francis “Frank” Bloodgood Hall, the husband of Fannie Delord Webb Hall.
“That’s in immaculate condition as well,” Williams said.
“He actually came up here after his service in the Civil War. We have his saber, and we have his saddle that he used during the Civil War. Those will both be on display along with his Medal of Honor. Frank was one of only four Civil War chaplains to be awarded a Medal of Honor for his distinction and bravery on the battlefield.”
Hall refused any pay for service to his country, and he was at the battles of Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, and Salem Heights, VA. At Salem Heights, he rode his horse out onto the battlefield to rescue wounded soldiers.’
“It’s just for these three days,” Williams said.
“All these pieces are going to be put back away in storage to be carefully conserved. This is a really unique opportunity. We don’t know that we will be able to bring these pieces back out again because of how delicate and fragile they are. It’s a very, very, limited-time offering, and we really hope that people will come and see it.”
Twitter@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.