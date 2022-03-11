KEESEVILLE — Romania is right in the neck of Russia, and Keeseville resident Maria Holderman is there assisting with relief and humanitarian efforts for thousands of Ukrainian refugees displaced by the ongoing Russian invasion.
The businesswoman, educator and author of “Children of the Decree: A Journalist’s Battle to Save Romanian Orphans and Herself,” was inspired to put her boots on the ground through the power of social media.
“We have a group that is called Romanians for Progressive Values,” Holderman said.
“We are about 1,000. They are professional people here that want to make a change. Some are lawyers. Some are immigration lawyers. Some have connections directly with ambassadors or they can open a door to ambassadors. Some are professors, and they can spread the word there.”
COMMUNICATION CHALLENGES
Group members are in Romania doing groundwork, and other members are in the United States assisting and connecting information from Romania.
Holderman was doing that before she left for her mother country.
“What is going on in Romania and what we need to do here?” she said.
“Do we need to raise money? Do we need transportation to bring someone, let’s say three people from what town in Ukraine to the border? We have six borders there, right. At every border there, we have our people, our volunteers. These people now are able to get the resources.”
Convoys of buses and vans transport Ukrainian refugees to specific locations once a way is found despite difficulties.
“One, the internet there is down most of the time,” Holderman said.
“Two, there are attacks with misinformation. This lady from Odessa, she was a friend of a reader who bought my book, saw what I was doing and that woman reached out to me two days ago. I said, ‘Okay, this is how we do it.’”
Connections are created and tracked on spreadsheets.
“Which houses can take refugees, which hotels,” she said.
“Initially with the onset of the war, there were less refugees. They wanted to stay closer to the border, so they could go back at one point. Well, it didn’t work that way. The attacks are intensifying. The news is that almost all big cities are attacked, are under siege right now, okay.”
TO DONATE
Donations to the group’s relief efforts can be made through PayPal.Me/roconectuk.
More than 84,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania, according to media reports.
“More refugees are coming,” she said.
“There are about 1 million. Initially, we had estimated about 100,000 coming to Romania. But this number is not even real. It’s much, much higher than that.”
The group coordinates drivers with buses to pick up the refugees.
“They don’t have to pay for anything,” she said.
“We want them to reach the border. We are trying to provide them with information, which border would be the best for them based on where they are.”
LOGISTICS UNDER WARFARE
Before the recent bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukrainians could take a ferry.
“They can go to the border that crosses the Danube River,” Holderman said.
“The Danube is the longest river in Europe. So, that’s where it goes into the Black Sea. Once they get there, that’s what we are concerned. We have phones to provide. We try to find everything, and this is crazy because we are talking in four languages. “There are people that are Ukrainian. There are people that are from Russia. There are people who are Hungarians and Polish and English.”
The different nationalities try to synthesize all data to know exactly where to send refugees, what transportation to use, how to get the refugees out, and what is the safest route.
“These are elderly people,” she said.
“Do they resist to walk, to cross, to wait 20 hours? Twenty hours was the waiting time at the border. Twenty hours, okay, you think about that. Men between 20 and 60 cannot leave.
“So you are talking about grandparents. You are talking about elderly, and we’re talking about mothers with younger children.”
Last Tuesday, Holderman assisted in extracting five people from Odessa including an 80-year-old grandmother, an elderly father, a daughter and her two children.
“The Romanian Embassy here gives out locations, phone numbers, direct person where to contact, the best way to get them out,” she said.
“We bring them wherever they want if they want to apply for asylum. We have people to assist them. We really want them to reach the border. When they reach the border, they will be taken care of.
“We have food. We have supplies. We have transportation. We have buses there to reunite them and bring them to different locations. We put them in churches, kindergarten schools or wherever we can because the hotels are already full at this point with them.”
DISRUPTING MISINFORMATION
Initially, the group looked at locations closer to the border.
“Now, more and more are coming, coming,” Holderman said.
“Things are extending even in my own city where I was born in Dragasani, Romania. They are offering hotels and all kinds of things. We need to get them out. The biggest struggle right now is the misinformation is reaching them faster than we can reach them.”
For example a week ago, Ukrainians believed that they will win the war, and tomorrow the war will end.
“That’s what I was told,” she said
“We’re trying to bring them the right information with phone numbers and direct contact. The Russian propaganda tells them the Romanians will not welcome you with open arms. “Don’t believe this and that.
Then it is very hard to convince them that everything is put in place.”
Once Ukrainians arrive at the Romanian border crossings, they have access to the internet.
“They give them phones,” she said.
“They give them everything that they need. That’s where our work is to try to get as many people out before it is too late. I have the premonition that it will get uglier. Uglier.”
Her sister, Livia, a teacher, lives in Craiova, a big commercial city west of Bucharest, the capital of Romania.
“This is a university city,” Holderman said.
“She is there, and she works and verifies lists. She sees this post, I have 14 rooms for a big hotel. Her job is to check these sources. She makes phone calls. She has a daughter, who is a student of medicine in her fifth year. “Their job, what they are doing is checking all of these information that comes through social media. Are they real? Is it another scam or something? Her job is to make phone calls, talk to the director, get the direct phone number. After she does her part, all of this will go into our data base.”
INFLUX INTEL
The group’s intel is fluid.
“It’s changing, changing every hour,” she said.
“Let’s say if this place is full, then it’s still there but we cross it out and we add others. Entering the data, keeping up with this technology, updating the data to centralize all the data by hour and extending, extending, extending, further from the border and from Bucharest.”
The Romanians are helping. They are opening their doors.
“The girl who stays at my house in Bucharest, is working to get supplies,” she said.
“Initially, they drop everything to Bucharest. They bring them to a closer location, let’s say a kindergarten. After they centralize everything, they sort blankets, clothes, whatever.
“They go either directly to the border or where they are to serve the needs. Once they get to the border, they are centralized somehow based on age, the sick can get immediate care, if they need diapers if they have babies, baby powder, whatever they need. The help is right there, and these people don’t sleep for days.”
