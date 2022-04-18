Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning. The rain and snow will change to rain showers in the afternoon. High 42F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.