PLATTSBURGH — Last week was the first time Maria Holderman could sleep after her return from Romania.
She still hears train whistles in her head.
Siren sounds she heard in Bucharest where she volunteered assisting Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war and mayhem wrought by Russian Armed Forces.
“It was intense,” the Keeseville resident and author “Children of the Decree: A Journalist's Battle to Save Romanian Orphans and Herself,” said.
“Initially, I planned to go on a different day. But they turned me back from the border because of the COVID test. They said that it was expired by the time I would get to airport. Through that I missed five days from my trip, and I kept the same return.”
SILENCES OF WAR
It was colder in Romania in late March than it was in the North Country.
She left her homeland mute because she lost her voice as a result of translating and talking so much.
“My idea was to go to the border,” she said.
“Because of the delay with that, I had to redo the COVID test every single day to make sure I would have no problems.
“Even if the flight was delayed, even in Paris, even in Romania, whatever, I needed to have a COVID test. Canada still had the COVID test. Now, they don't.”
The first day Holderman went to the largest shelter in Bucharest where the people were coming by train and buses.
“In five minutes, they gave me a job and I had to wait at the train for the refugees,” she said.
“My colleagues, people that I knew at the border, said, 'Listen. Why don't you stay in Bucharest, and we'll tell you what we need for you. We are set here. We don't want you to waste four days just traveling. We will tell you the number of trains, the time when we get people, when we send you buses, you wait for them there and you organize from there.' That's exactly what I did.”
ON THE GROUND
The relief network was a well organized system to receive refugees for transportation, for housing in Bucharest, and those with pets, outside of Bucharest.
“Because there were hotels where we put them or places where you couldn't put a pet in,” she said.
“There were motels outside of Bucharest that had yards and gardens where the pets could go. That's what some of the people preferred. There were so many people with their dogs and cats. You cannot believe. It was incredible.”
The first two or three days was a sensory experience for her figuring out on autopilot the need.
“You don't have time to think of what was going on,” she said.
“You just do, do, do.”
Holderman received assignments to wait at the train station or bring food to four waiting rooms, which were assigned to mothers and children.
At a receiving center, a family of volunteers remodeled offices to accommodate mothers and small babies to sleep, rest, bathe, play, and nurse -- sterilizers for bottles, bottle warmers, etc.
“That was the area that no one could go there,” she said.
“We wanted them to be very safe. After awhile and I learned the ropes there, I realized there was a need behind the scenes to get things organized.”
LEADERSHIP ROLE
An educator, Holderman worked with the youngest volunteers who needed leadership to show them what to do.
“With the goal that when I would leave, they would take over,” she said.
“I would train them to continue this work because we were receiving donations. It was a flow of donations from people from all over.”
Boxes and cartons of diapers, oranges, water bottles, baby food, coffee, shampoo and soap had to be sorted and organized.
“Imagine about 2,000 people per day, in and out, in and out,” she said.
“You have to serve food. You have to see what they needed, where they go to do an intake to figure out if they were in transit or they stay here for a little bit.
“Do they stay outside of Bucharest or do they prefer to stay in a carriage with other people from their area or where they would like to stay in Romania and wait for the war?”
Between 70 to 80 % of the refugees were in transit to other countries.
Some Ukrainians wanted to stay in Bucharest. Others were reluctant to leave the train station out of fear of lack of transportation to return.
Mothers, children and grandparents streamed through the train stations or departed on buses.
Holderman didn't see any adult males, only a couple of grandfathers.
“I can count on one hand how many I saw in all these two weeks, right,” she said.
DISLOCATION TRAUMA
Holderman assisted grandmothers, mothers and their children en route to Budapest.
“Four mothers with five young children,” she said.
“They were terrified because they were afraid. They had just arrived in Bucharest from the war zone. They had no idea. They couldn't release their fear yet. They fell asleep, and they would not get out. They didn't know the language. I calmed them down.”
On a piece of paper with a light marker, Holderman wrote: “They do not speak English. You have here four adults, five children. They will get out in Budapest. Please make sure to let them know when they reach there. Thank-you, Maria.”
Holderman told them what she had written, and the note was posted on their train compartment window.
“They left with this courage that, indeed, they will be safe, and they will get out there,” she said.
A mother and her six-year old daughter were in transit to meet up with a niece in Greece.
“The mother spoke English, so it was very easy to communicate with her,” she said.
“The languages are so different. What I understood from the mother was from the time they left Odesa, the girl didn't speak a word. They were going to Salonika, Greece and from there they were going to Israel.”
Holderman helped them get food and water.
“The girl had a tiny little suitcase that she was carrying, and in the end she gave me a hug,” she said.
“When they were leaving, she turned to me one more time, she waved to me, and I cried.”
CHILDREN HELPING PEERS
Holderman's right-hand helpers were Romanian high schoolers, a German student studying history in Romania, Romanians from the United States and England.
“I met Romanians that were chefs in America, and they have restaurants,” she said.
“They are in this organization called World Central Kitchen. They had this humongous place where they were cooking 8,000 meals per week – breakfast, lunch and dinner- and they were bringing them to the train station where I was and four or five other centers around.”
The chefs serve diverse, nutritious meals with fruits and vegetables.
“Not too plain, every day,” she said.
“They changed this menu every single day. I didn't taste the food, but it smelled delicious.”
'FAKE NEWS'
Holderman connected with an amazing group of volunteers, and she left on March 26.
“On the 27, there was another group from America arriving there,” she said.
“They are now at the border with Ukraine. The majority of them are Romanians. With this new group, I connected Americans with the Romanians because they wanted to come.”
When Holderman watches news reports since her departure: unbelievable.
“I am surprised that even journalists in Romania can go to any refugee center, and they can see how traumatized these people are,” she said.
“They have the clothes on their back. The lucky ones had a suitcase because most of them didn't. The kids had backpacks from the schools.”
For her, it's unfathomable that there are still people who think this war is fake and the bombings haven't happened in the cities.
“That this is just, let's say, simulations for whatever, computer stuff,” she said.
“It doesn't exist. Putin is not killing them. He's actually eliminating the Nazis or whatever.
“These people are running for their lives. I saw more kids with bloody bandages around their heads. Mothers screaming, losing their minds, once they arrive in Bucharest and they realize they were safe ... somehow.”
'PERSONAL CONNECTIONS'
Many refugees were from Kyiv.
Many were from Odesa.
A 16-year-old refugee told Holderman the saga of her journey with her mother and her baby brother.
“How they got out of Odesa,” she said.
“How they went to another city, a small city, and then to another city. Then, they crossed the Danube River on a boat and entered Romania. From there, they got the train and they arrived in Bucharest and they were going to Poland.”
That teen had another three-hour train ride, but was helping Holderman assist other refugees.
“It's just amazing,” Holderman said.
“The war is real. I saw it with my eyes. Anyone says otherwise, I was there. They don't believe, they can go there. It's nothing more heartbreaking than seeing these kids terrified, and these mothers so strong in front of the kids.”
While the kids played in the playrooms, the mothers were off to the side.
“You could see the mothers when they were by themselves holding their heads like 'Oh, my God.' But when the kids come next to her, she is strong. She's powerful. She doesn't want to let her emotions affect the kids.”
Holderman's youngest refugee was 10 days old.
“That was my baby,” she said.
“I rocked him, so his mother could take a nap. We locked the door upstairs in the baby room. I gave her the key. The woman was terrified. She was so tired. She was nursing. She was on the road for three days.”
Holderman shared with the mother that she was a teacher and an American.
“I'm here because I want to be,” she said.
“I'm not here to harm you. Look, I'm a mother. I've raised children. I want you to rest.”
Holderman gave the woman her passport and cellphone to put under her pillow along with the room key.
“I will stay here with your baby,” she said.
“I'm not even going in the other room. Let me change the baby. Let me take care of you.”
The baby fell asleep in Holderman's arms.
The mother looked at her with a smile.
Holderman sat next to the mother, so she could feel her weight beside her.
“She fell asleep,” she said.
“She woke up after two hours. I think I took a nap, too. The mother woke up first. She told me, 'Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.' I said, 'Now, we need to give the baby a bath.'
“A few hours later, she was on a train to Vienna where some family or friends were waiting for her. It was hard, you know, these personal connections. Everyone has a story. Everyone has a story.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.