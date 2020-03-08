Keeseville resident's quilt competes in international show

KEESEVILLE — Gregg Pawlowski gifted his wife, Amy, a sewing machine, a Brother SQ9185, for the Christmas of 2016.
“I've always wanted a sewing machine for years and years, and he finally got me one,” she said.
“That just started it.”
Amy joined the Champlain Valley Quilters Guild, New York the summer of 2017.
“The guild has been wonderful in helping me with my questions,” she said.
PHOTOGRAPH TO QUILT
Her quilt, “Reflection,” depicts her daughter, Jessica Putnam, in an pastoral scene at the Jay Bridge.
At the time, Amy was taking Jessica's senior portraits.
“I had a sheet wrapped around her, and she got into the water,” she said.
“I said touch the water, and she did. I loved the photo. The photo is just beautiful.”
Amy translated the photograph into a stunning quilt, “Reflection.”
“I was a graphic artist at the Press-Republican for 20 years,” she said.
“That helped me, so I did a lot of the design in PhotoShop. I cut out freezer paper. The white stuff is all freezer paper on black fabric, and then I cut out each of the pieces and fit it into all of those. And then I took the freezer paper off. It's over 3,000 pieces.”
SHOW STOPPER
Amy finished the freezer paper in March 2018, and the quilt in January 2019.
Amy first exhibited “Reflection” in the Vermont Quilt Festival in June 2019, where she got third place.
“I was so excited,” she said.
“My very first quilt show, and I got third place.”
To date, Amy has made 17 quilts, which are not for sale.
“I've been asked to make quilts for people, but I work full time. I work Fidelis as a community relations specialist. Tell people about health insurance.”
The quilt received 1st Place Award at the 2019 Clinton County Fair.
At the Champlain Valley Guilds' annual Quilt Show she racked 2nd Place, Judge's Award from Micheal Cashman, Supervisor Town of Plattsburgh, Diane Hastings, Borderline, Adirondack and Fiberistas Guilds; and Bill Locke, Special Guest, Bill Locke Designs, Westmount Que, Canada.
“Reflection” also received the Vendor's Choice Award from Say It With Sass, Elly Morse, Keeseville.
Her guild members told her to enter “Reflection” into the American Quilters Society show.
“This is the big show I should enter my quilt in, so I was just following what the quilters said,” she said.
“To enter here, I needed to join the American Quilter's Society. So, I joined. I know I get a magazine from that.”
The society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world.
Amy was accepted as a contestant with her quilt, Reflection, at AQS QuiltWeek - Paducah, Kentucky, which features more than 400 quilts from around the world.
“This is the first quilt that I ever entered in any contest, and I can't believe it got into this one,” she said.
INTERNATIONAL TRACTION
QuiltWeek recognizes the artistry of today’s quilt makers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $121,250 in cash awards.
“They say the Best of Show is $12,000,” she said.
“I'm not expecting anything. You should see some of these quilts at this show. They are phenomenal. I'm just happy that I'm a semi-finalist in it.”
Gregg is proud of his wife's rapid success.
“He supports me,” Amy said.
Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 41 states and 16 countries.
This event is open to the public.
Admission to QuiltWeek can be purchased at the Schroeder Expo Center and includes access to all special exhibitions and the Merchant Mall. Hours are Wednesday, April 22 through Friday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I'm excited,” Amy said.
“They are doing the judging on my anniversary, April 21,” Amy said.
“It's my and my husband's 10th anniversary. It's our third wedding anniversary, but we've been together 10 years.”
Tickets and additional information can be found at quiltweek.com or by calling 1-270-898-7903.
