KEESEVILLE — The Keeseville Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene celebrates 40 years of life and ministry at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
The church is located at 124 Hill St.
GAS CRISIS BIRTH
“This church, from what I’m told, it was members who were part of the Plattsburgh Church of the Nazarene that lived in Keeseville,” Pastor Noelle Eichenberger, Lead Pastor of the Keeseville Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene, said.
“It was during the ‘80s, and the gas crisis was happening. Members had started vacation bible school in their backyard because they didn’t have a way to get the kids that came to Plattsburgh because they had their own kids. So, they decided they wanted to start a church in Keeseville.”
A group of founding members started meeting in the Civic Center’s library.
“They rented the building,” she said.
“Six years later, they had a dream to get their own property and that’s where we are now. and the way that they did it, it’s just been kind of incredible to see how God has moved. They built a building very quickly, and they had very little debt on it. They had a lot of donations. Any debt they had, they paid off very quickly. They were able to do an addition.”
HONORS PLATTSBURGH PASTOR
The church was named Good Shepherd after the Rev. Robert Wanner of the Plattsburgh Church of the Nazarene.
“He was a pastor there, and the church was kind of named in his honor, in memory of him, because he was a good shepherd,” Eichenberger said.
“One of the big things in talking to different members of the church, I heard consistently through the years that this was a church where all people are welcome and all people feel like they’re home. When they walk in, they feel like their part of the family. It’s really a testimony of the people that have been members of the church throughout the years. It’s just a really faithful, really kind, generous group of people.
“I think that goes back to the very beginning and that desire to have a place to disciple these kids who were coming to this backyard vacation bible school”
SMALL CHURCH/BIG HEART
Right now, the church has 30 members, who attend regularly, and 40 full members.
“We have some members who have moved away, and they’re still really connected to the church,” she said.
The church is operating with in-person services, but some congregation members attend via Zoom or live stream sermons on the church’s Facebook page.
“It was a development from COVID,” Eichenberger said.
“I came to this church in February 2020, and I preached six Sundays in person and then everything shut down. So, we went fully online. It was Father’s Day, we went back to in-person services with masks and social distancing, of course.”
Zoom has been essential for the church’s ministry.
“We have a lot of older people in our congregation, and we have a few people, because of compromised immune systems, they are not able to come to in-person services,” she said.
“The beautiful thing about Zoom is even if you don’t have a computer, people can call in and listen on their phones. We have a few people that call in and listen on the phone, and they do the same thing for online prayer meeting and Bible study. They call in, so it’s like they’re talking on the telephone with us, which is really cool.”
PASTORS FROM THE PAST
Sunday’s 40th anniversary program will feature remarks, in person and video messages, from previous pastors.
“They share a little bit about the history of the church, share a little bit about what they saw God do in their time at Keeseville Good Shepherd,” Eichenberger said.
“We will possibly have a couple of baptisms. I don’t know that for sure if people want to be baptized. I will do a message on where we’re going and where God is leading us.
“It’s a celebration of what has been and looking ahead to what God has planned for the future of our church. We will have the celebration, and after we will have some refreshments and just a time of fellowship and prayer and just being together to celebrate.”
