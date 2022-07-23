KEESEVILLE — Since Tuesday, there have been sightings of artists with easels painting Keeseville and environs.
They are in town for the 2nd Annual Keeseville Community Arts Festival, where anyone, any age, can get in touch with their inner artist, this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.
GROWING EVENT
We are so excited about the Keeseville Community Arts Festival this year,” Sawyer Cresap, ADKAction executive director, said.
“In the past, it’s been a solely plein air event, and this year it’s totally transformed to encompass dozens of free kids’ classes, activities, artists’ demonstrations, live music. It’s going to be fantastic day on Saturday. We are really excited for the opportunity that allows Keeseville to come together and really enjoy our community and celebrate the arts together.”
Several local organizations and businesses are holding visual and performing arts events across the hamlet.
The festival brings local residents and visitors together in celebrating the artistic assets of the community.
ARTS IN THE PARK
“We also include the Arts Festival under our community Revitalization Project, thinking about the arts as having the power to revitalize community, celebrate beauty, to protect it, and engage everyone in local art,” Cresap said.
At the new ‘Arts in the Park’ event today, artists and artisans local to Keeseville will set up alongside the Ausable River in Anderson Falls Park.
In addition to selling their artwork, each artist will be actively demonstrating their craft, talking about their work, and answering questions from festival goers.
Pottery, jewelry making, graphic arts, woodcrafting, and culinary arts will all be included, as well as performances by local musicians Alice’s Fault and Joanna D’Ascoli.
Youth art activities have been greatly expanded for this year’s festival.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
On Saturday, kids can get creative with some free hands-on art activities including an outdoor painting class, face painting, a zine makerspace, and a tie dye workshop.
“We are going to have arts activities in a couple of places, but the main hub is going to be Riverside Park along the Ausable in Keeseville,” Cresap said.
“Then, we will have the kids plein air painting class over at our Keeseville Community Garden, which is on Front Street, right across the gallery where all of the plein air artists’ work will be hung. All the weekend, anyone will be able to stop by and look at the work.”
All supplies are provided, but advance sign-up is recommended for outdoor painting and tie dye to ensure space.
Sign up at www.Adkaction.org/art.
32 ARTISTS PAINTING
In the days leading up to the festival, the plein air artists have been painting Keeseville’s historic architecture, rolling hills, charming farms, waterfalls, chasms, and shores in the days leading up to the festival.
“They came in and started painting on Tuesday,” Cresap said.
“We have, I want to say, 32 artists painting, and they can each submit up to four canvases to show. It’s just been such a pleasure to see them fanned out across Keeseville, to see artists outside of our office painting the falls, it really makes you think about how special your own community is.”
Community members will enjoy seeing familiar sights from their own backyards through the eyes of fine artists by visiting the Plein Air Art Show and Sale at 1719 Block Gallery on Front Street.
A gallery brunch this morning will give festival goers a chance to meet the artists in person.
Paintings can be purchased through Sunday afternoon.
SKETCHING WORKSHOP
Artistry Community Theatre is performing ‘Cinderella’ at the Keeseville Elks Lodge, and live music will be performed at Keeseville’s Riverfront Park, Ausable Brewing Company, and Highlands Vineyard.
Visitors to the festival can also explore the area to enjoy food, beer, and wine from local farms, and get to know this charming lakeside community at the foothills of the Adirondack mountains.
Adirondack Architectural Heritage is holding a two-day Sketching Architecture Workshop where participants will learn how to perfectly capture the details, scale, and special features present in the historic buildings across our region through sketching.
Advance registration required at www.AARCH.org
“We’re really thrilled about this collaboration thinking about what are the assets in our community and how can we weave them together,” Cresap said.
“And of course, one of those assets is, of course, AARCH and the talented leaders they can bring together to facilitate a class like this. Keeseville is just chock-full of historic architecture, and it’s exciting to be able to bring that angle to the arts festival as well.
For a complete guide to all arts and community events happening during the festival visit AdkAction.org/Art.
