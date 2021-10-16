KEENE — Incumbent Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson will face challenger Cori-Anne Favro in the Nov. 2 General Election for the supervisor post.
Both have detailed plans and goals for making the Town of Keene a better place to live.
The Press-Republican talked with the candidates about what they hope to accomplish if elected.
CORI-ANNE FAVRO
What are the major issues in your town, and how would you address them?
“I feel that the Town of Keene is getting to the point where almost all town owned facilities are on the brink of total disrepair, many are historical buildings.
"I would like to start putting together plans that span over the next four years for repairs, maintenance and updates that make our facilities, sidewalks and services more inviting, user friendly and cost effective. I will complete detailed cost analysis on all major facilities and services, reviewing other options that will make money go further.
"Communication and transparency with the board and public. It's also my goal to make Keene a community that will attract and sustain families for many years to come by being able to secure broadband that can support remote workers and access for all families. Childcare that helps parents be able to live and work here, advanced healthcare and emergency services, updated safe parks and facilities that allow people of all ages to recreate together to create a community spirit of support and togetherness.
"I'll also be working to support achievable housing projects and small business success.”
JOE PETE WILSON
What are the major issues in your town, and how would you address them?
“Some of the major issues I have addressed are managing hiker traffic, managing the two water districts in Keene, and developing a community master plan.
“When I took office in 2017, hiker parking in the hamlet of Keene had a major impact on safety and quality of life for residents. Regularly, Adirondack and Market streets were clogged with parked cars and residents could not get in or out of their driveways. The most effective solutions to fix this have been no parking signs, Front Country stewards at The Garden and Marcy Field to direct hikers, and lots of education via social media and the press.
“Both water districts in Keene were behind on maintenance and required major capital projects and repairs. So far, I have worked with our water superintendent, Essex County DPW, and the AuSable River Association to implement projects that solve the problems.
“During Covid, I worked with volunteers from our community to identify and address issues critical to the health and growth of our town. This volunteer driven effort produced a strategic plan that was approved by the town board. Now, we are following up and taking steps to implement our plan. For example, Keene is an Age Friendly Community and a Clean Energy Community.
“These three issues need continued focus to make progress.”
