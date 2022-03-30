KEENE — Drivers of any make or model of electric vehicle (EV) can now quickly charge up at Stewart’s Shops in the Town of Keene while traveling to Lake Placid or other tourist destinations in the Adirondack region.
The New York Power Authority (NYPA) has teamed up with the convenience store chain to install four new EV high-speed chargers in the Stewart’s parking lot at 10857 NY-73 or 9N, 14 miles east of Lake Placid, and 16 miles from I-87/the Adirondack Northway, a news release said.
“The Town of Keene offers some of the most popular hiking trails in the High Peaks and is a convenient stop for outdoor enthusiasts and visitors who come to enjoy nature and sightseeing,” Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson said.
“These high-speed chargers will encourage EV drivers, who believe in reducing harmful exhaust emissions and protecting the environment, to tour this area and make their travel as easy as possible. Stewart's has been a strong supporter of our community and this is one more example of that overall commitment to Keene.”
FAST-CHARGING CONNECTORS
The Keene site has three 150kW Direct Current Fast Charger (DCFC) stations and one 350kW charger and can recharge most of the battery capacity in any make or model of electric vehicle in as little as 20 minutes.
Two of the charging stations are equipped with both fast-charging connectors, Combined Charging System (CCS) and CHAdeMO systems, so all electric vehicles, including Tesla cars with an adapter, can plug in.
“Hikers and tourists will certainly benefit from the new EV chargers at our Keene shop. We are proud to offer our customers more convenience and more options for ‘filling’ up their tanks," Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake.
"Stewart’s Shops is known for a quick in and out and these fast chargers will provide the convenience our customers know and expect.
“As an energy provider for today and into the future, we have the ability to fuel any vehicle and grow our EV network at strategic locations.”
A similar charging hub was installed last year in Schroon Lake, about 30 miles south from the Keene location.
“New York State is full of beautiful natural sights that make for perfect road trips and NYPA’s EVolve NY network makes it easy to travel to destinations across our great state in an EV,” NYPA Interim President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said.
“Being able to fully recharge in less than 30 minutes inspires confidence in zero-emission transportation and encourages more New Yorkers to drive EV, so that they can take an active part in both protecting and enjoying the environment.
"Strategically placed chargers, like these in the center of the Adirondacks, will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help the state achieve its bold clean energy goals.”
DOZEN CHARGERS
IN REGION
The Lake Placid area also has more than a dozen public level-two chargers, which are used for charging during a longer stop.
The Keene location is one of five Stewart’s Shops sites in the Capital and Adirondack regions that will host NYPA fast-charging stations — Schodack and Moreau opened last summer, and Latham and Clifton Park will be announced in the next few weeks, the release said.
“The Adirondack Park Agency is thrilled to see the New York Power Authority bring high-speed EV chargers into the High Peaks region of the Adirondack Park,” APA Executive Director Barb Rice said.
“These NYPA fast-charging stations will be critical assets for Park residents and visitors alike who drive electric vehicles. We thank Governor Hochul, NYPA and Stewart’s Shops for teaming up to ensure the Adirondack Park is part of the EVolve NY network.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.