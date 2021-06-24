KEENE — The popular hiker shuttles are returning to the town of Keene this summer.
The shuttles, which take hikers from Marcy Field parking to High Peaks trailheads, could be rolling by the second week in July, officials said.
An Essex Country shuttle and a Town of Keene shuttle are planned to operate this year and drivers are being hired now.
To apply to drive the county shuttle, call 518-873-3360, the Essex County Personnel Department, for details.
15-PERSON VAN
The Keene shuttle is a 15-person van that runs from the Marcy Field parking lot to the Garden trailhead for Mt. Marcy and other sites.
In a joint statement, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) and Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr. said specific route information is still being devised.
“Some important details remain, including hiring necessary and properly certified shuttle operators and trail stewards, as well as finalizing route information, but we are continuing to collaborate and reach out to our partners to help make the shuttle successful,” the release said. “Qualified individuals interested in the hiring opportunities available can contact the Town of Keene, and additional information will be made available as the shuttle system details are finalized.”
The shuttles run chiefly along State Route 73 and the town and county are working with the State Transportation on safe stops, Wilson said.
NEEDS DRIVERS
He said the Keene shuttle depends on getting enough qualified drivers.
“This is a crisis in the region for staffing,” he said Monday. “I can’t get drivers, I need backcountry stewards. That might put a crimp in the town’s shuttle.”
The Keene shuttle operates from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays through October.
Starting pay is $18 an hour and candidates must have a valid CDL Class B New York state driver’s license. Call the Town Hall with questions, 518-576-4444, or email: supervisorclerk@townofkeeneny.gov.
The county shuttle is a different matter, Wilson said, since it’s part of the Essex County Transportation Department’s bus system.
“It’ll be run by the county and funded by the state,” Wilson said. “The county has the staff to assign to this route. It’s a truncated route, Keene Valley and St. Hubert’s (trailheads). The future plan is a really robust system. This is the pilot phase.”
The state-funded shuttle is expected to go as far south as Chapel Pond trailheads and the Giant Mountain Wilderness Area.
Next year it may go north to stop at the Cascade Lakes trailheads and the Olympic Sports Complex at Mount Van Hoevenberg in the town of North Elba.
EXACT ROUTES
The exact routes for this year have not been announced. The shuttle rides are $10 roundtrip.
“The goal is to have it start just after 4th of July,” Wilson said.
Adirondack Council Executive Director Willie Janeway said it’s great the hiker shuttles will run again.
“The Adirondack Council and partners applaud the state DEC, Essex County and Town of Keene for moving forward with shuttles and other actions to improve access to and better preserve this world class wilderness and improve visitor safety,” Janeway said by email.
Wilson said he’s also hoping to hire frontcountry stewards to base at trailheads and parking areas and help hikers understand the system. Starting wages for the stewards are $15 an hour.
