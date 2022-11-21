KEENE — In 1967, Keene Central School Cafeteria Manager Vivian Whitney started a tradition that lives on today.
What’s most impressive about the tradition?
Keene’s Thanksgiving Luncheon is just as special now as when it began.
Celebrating the 50th rendition of the event on last Friday, all students, teachers and school staff as well as administration, board and community members joined in the school gymnasium for a delicious meal organized by the Keene Student Council.
“The tradition is the best part of this,” Keene Superintendent of Schools Dan Mayberry said. “Even though so much has changed in education, we still involve our students and our community members in an event that celebrates our collaboration. Nobody really gets anything out of this other than being together. That alone means everything.”
CARRYING TRADITION
When Whitney helped create the event, she wanted to make sure the school body could share together in a meal before the holidays.
The goal was to serve all guests within a 15-minute span and then let everyone feast away.
Whitney’s original vision has evolved in certain ways, but the meal’s original intentions remain the same according to her daughter Alana Both who was a special guest at this year’s event.
“She would be so proud to see this gymnasium and all the people who have filled it,” Both said.
“My mom always wanted what was best for her students. I remember being at the first dinner. As I look around, some things are obviously different, but the smiles are the same. This is about spending time together as one at Keene.”
STUDENT INVOLVEMENT
Following in the footsteps of Whitney, current Keene Cafeteria Manager Shannon Shambo and staff members Tina Bell and Ashley Carbino began preparing for the meal in early November.
Guests enjoyed turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted beats, stuffing, squash, dinner rolls, and pumpkin crisp.
“The student involvement with all this is the best,” Shambo said.
“We had second-graders in with us helping pull apart the bread for stuffing. Sixth-graders were here helping shape dinner rolls. Our Student Council members are serving all our guests. That’s what I enjoy the most.”
Member’s of Keene’s Student Council were all smiles as they plated up dishes for more than 200 guests.
“The amazing part of this is everyone is here,” Keene Student Council President Anya Kazmierczak said.
“Everyone from kindergartners to seniors as well as our teachers, the retired staff and community members are here. Our Student Council really enjoys helping organize this because it’s genuine. Everyone involved has a positive mindset, and that’s really refreshing.”
A RETURN TO NORMALCY
The luncheon was modified due to COVID restrictions the past two years, but the 50th celebration featured the biggest turnout since the pandemic started.
“Looking around and seeing everyone back together is just another one of those milestones,” Keene Student Council Advisor Donna Sawyer said.
“We missed having this event the past couple years, but everyone is happy to have it back. Our students did a great job organizing this with the support of the administration. This is one of those days where you are really proud to be part of the Keene community.”
And that feeling of pride was one of the biggest takeaways as the Keene school community celebrated as one.
“Our motto is being the heart of the community,” Keene Principal Bob Woughter said.
“As this lunch is happening, we really are the heart of the Keene community. I am very proud of our students and am thankful to our staff and community members. Nothing beats sharing a great meal and spending time together as a big family.”
