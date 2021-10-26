FRIGHTSVILLE – It's the most spookiest time of year.
Witches, goblins, and ghouls are out in full force haunting yards, interiors and exteriors of North Country residents' dwelling spaces.
There are minimalist Halloween decorators with only a row of carved jack-o-lanterns illuminating their front stairs.
The minimal fuss throw projections against their homes.
Others go all in with knives, swords, torches, lightning, fake blood, blood-curdling audio, inflatable spiders, bats, more fake blood, fog machines, Styrofoam tombstones and Jack Skellington.
Styles range from cute ghosts to creepy clowns.
Movie-set quality yard décor twist passers-by necks.
Others, bloodier than crime scenes, prompt 911 calls.
The best part of All Hallows Eve is one can enjoy it simply strolling around your neighborhood or driving in others and taking in every wicked splendor.
It's a perfect social distancing past-time for the whole family in these pandemic times.
