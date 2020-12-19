KDH revisits past Holiday Open Houses in video

PLATTSBURGH – The Kent-Delord Museum's annual Holiday Open House is one of the Christmastime markers for Plattsburgh families, but it's not happening this year.
“We didn't open at all this season,” Samantha Williams, museum director, said.
“We didn't feel comfortable doing so.
We didn't feel like we would be able to give as comprehensive a tour. It just didn't seem like it would work well.
“We decided that we weren't going to open for the season. We made decision in May, which was, again, kind of a scary time.”
RARELY SEEN
Williams started doing weekly videos for the museum in an attempt to try to still keep people engaged, show people some artifacts from the museum's collections that are not normally out on display.
“These are things that are a little bit fun and different,” she said.
“I did a whole series for the 1814 Commemoration Inc. group of videos and and for us and for the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum for the Battle of Plattsburgh week.
“Every day that week there was another video with an artifact from the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum's collection.”
For her, it was a natural progression to do a reminiscence of Holiday Open Houses of the past.
“I begged all of our lovely Garden Club ladies to send me photographs because I haven't been here too long,” she said.
“My inbox was bombarded with images from our past open houses. I decided it would be fun to put together just a couple of little videos taking a look back at some of our open houses in the past.”
NEW CURTAINS
While the museum is in moth balls, so to speak, there is a flurry of activity happening.
“We got a $500 grant from Walmart to redo all the curtains in the home, which is incredibly exciting,” Williams said.
“So myself and one of my board members, Sharon Bell, we are actually hand making all of the curtains for the house. She's our current president of the board.”
The pair decided to go with fabric and patters that were more period correct than the curtains that are currently up in the museum.
“We are very excited,” Williams said.
“Hopefully, we can open next year and everybody can come and see our brand new curtains. Each room has a different set, and they will all be handmade.”
Williams purchased the 100 percent cotton fabric from Walmart.
“They gave us the grant, and I reinvested,” she said.
“Also because of COVID, it has been an absolute struggle to get fabric.
“So many people were making face masks. We were gifted this grant at the beginning of the year, trying to source fabric that is appropriate for this Victorian look, it's still a struggle. I'm still trying to find fabric for one of the rooms, Gold Parlor room, because I can't find it.”
The Blue Parlor room, dining, room and small bedroom all have new window dressings of structured cottons and linens.
VICTORIAN VIBE
For the three windows in the Gold Parlor, it wouldn't be uncommon to see velvet drapery
“Oriental prints were very common during the Victorian period as well,” she said.
“They also liked big, bold patterns, . Their wallpaper was patterns. Their curtains was patterns. Huge, bold colors, that's truly quintessential Victorian when you look at pictures of interiors of homes during the Victorian era.”
Huge patterned wall paper with matching or not matching pattern drapes was Victorian chic.
“It's fabulous,” Williams said.
“It was an explosion of color when you walked into a Victorian home.”
During the museum's downtime, exhibits get freshening and walls paint touch-ups.
“All these little things that we can't do when we're open to the public,” Williams said.
“These are things that are important, and they take time. So thankfully now we have the time to do it.
“Fingers crossed, we will be able to open next year, and we all will be back together again.
“Since we have this downtime, we're going to up our presence on social media.”
The historian turned content creator has launched a YouTube channel for the museum.
“We got almost 30 videos up on on our page already, which is really good,” Williams said.
“I have just been working hard at showing different artifacts that most people would never get to see because they locked up in our artifact collection.
“So, this is kind of a sneak peek."
