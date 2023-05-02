PLATTSBURGH — The jury in the Vincent Abrams murder trial began deliberations around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and will continue Wednesday morning.
Abrams, 45, is charged with the murder of Melissa Myers who was found in her apartment around 4 a.m. June 4, 2022.
After hearing instructions from Clinton County Court Judge William Favreau, the jury of eight men and seven women, which includes alternates, went behind closed doors to mull the case.
They returned once from their deliberations around 4 p.m. to review the compilation of surveillance footage from multiple security systems around Plattsburgh where Abrams was spotted between June 3 and June 4, 2022.
The jury also asked if they could re-listen to the initial 911 phone call from Renee Cator, Myers’ sister, when she reported finding Myers deceased.
After reviewing both pieces of evidence, the jury returned to their deliberations.
They had not reached a verdict by 5 p.m., the usual end of the day in court, and Favreau ordered them to return to deliberations at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The jury listened to testimony for seven days from several witnesses that were presented by Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie and Assistant District Attorney Vivian Joo.
Defense Attorney Greg LaDuke did not present any witnesses.
The jury began deliberations after Wylie and LaDuke delivered their closing arguments Tuesday afternoon in a courtroom filled with Myers’ family members, law enforcement officers and others.
