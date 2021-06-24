A Juneteenth Weekend Celebration event was held Saturday at the John Brown Farm State Historic Site in Lake Placid.
The weekend marked both the 125th anniversary of New York state acquiring the farm’s property in 1896 and the celebration of the Juneteenth holiday observing the end of slavery in the United States.
The 2021 Juneteenth was the first held after President Joe Biden signed legislation officially recognizing the day as a federal holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.