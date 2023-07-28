TURNER — A son, Liam Jaxson, June 1, 2023, to Abigail Walton and Marshall Turner.
BRANCHAUD — A son, Robert Lee, June 1, 2023, to Samantha and Anthony Branchaud.
MILLER — A daughter, Elaina Marie, June 3, 2023, to Kaylee and Dustin Miller.
MONETTE — A daughter, Paisley Rose, June 4, 2023, to Hannah Dresser and Dylan Monette.
SCHOONMAKER — A son, Levi Abram, June 5, 2023, to Brooke and Justin Schoonmaker.
BURDO — A daughter, Adelaide Florence, June 5, 2023, to Desire Sydnor and Paul Burdo.
BOYD — A daughter, Rosalie Madison, June 5, 2023, to Mariah and Dennis Boyd.
TRUDEAU — A son, Embry Kintay-Hayes, June 7, 2023, to Brandi Trudeau-Gillet.
MARTIN — A son, Maverick Allen, June 7, 2023, to Kimberly Macdonald and Patrick Martin.
BUNKER — A son, Merrick Joseph, June 7, 2023, to Elizabeth and Joshua Bunker.
ROBERTS — A daughter, Emersyn Rae, June 8, 2023, to Shanna and Kacey Roberts.
D’AUST — A daughter, Gentry Jessica Lee, June 9, 2023, to Nicole Miller and Jerimy D’Aust.
KRUSE — A daughter, Ivy Eleanor, June 9, 2023, to Sara Arnold and Joris Kruse.
SWEENEY — A daughter, Scarlett Rose, June 9, 2023, to Rebecca and Steven Sweeney.
OBEY — A son, Oliver Eli, June 9, 2023, to Savannah McCafferty-Doviak and Erik Obey.
STICKLE — A daughter, Sophia Jane, June 10, 2023, to Victoria and Brandon Stickle.
SMITH — A daughter, Lainey James, June 11, 2023, to Courtney Morrow Smith and Kory Smith.
BINGHAM — A son, Troy Nicoy, June 12, 2023, to Asia Harris-Relation and Clayton Bingham.
PERRY — A daughter, Braelynn Jean, June 13, 2023, to Chloe Brady and Justin Perry.
PASLEY — A son, Isaac Carl Anthony, June 13, 2023, to Kayla Monette.
WIMSATT — A daughter, Kellyanne Marie, June 13, 2023, to Colleen and Brett Wimsatt.
BECHARD — A son, Bradlee William, June 14, 2023, to Christina and Brad Bechard.
DUVAL — A son, Archer Raymond, June 14, 2023, to Victoria and Corey Duval.
BOYLAN — A daughter, Lydia James, June 14, 2023, to Victoria Bickford and Michael Boylan.
MINER — A son, Jaxxon Henry-Ronald, June 15, 2023, to Dana Goss and Christopher Miner.
HANSON — A daughter, Aniyah Sue, June 15, 2023, to Nyiomi Lapham and James Hanson.
PAISER — A son, Arlo Jack, June 18, 2023, to Breanna Mapes and Ryan Paiser.
LADUKE — A son, Declan Lee, June 18, 2023, to Deanna Vincent and Branden LaDuke.
VAILLANCOURT — A son, Aiden Jasper, June 19, 2023, to Amanda Florio and Kent Vaillancourt.
CLEGG — A son, Oakley Chase, June 19, 2023, to Heather Lacoss and Dean Clegg.
YAGUSIC — A daughter, Julia Rose, June 19, 2023, to Julie LeClair and Jonathan Yagusic.
LASCALA — A son, Virgil Kip, June 19, 2023, to Molly and Kenneth LaScala.
MIHAL — A son, Arden James, June 20, 2023, to Madison McBride and James Mihal.
SEIDEN — A son, John Anthony, June 20, 2023, to Virginia and Jonathan Seiden.
LAUZON — A son, Finnegan Jack, June 21, 2023, to Kylie and Brandon Lauzon.
WOOD — A son, Jett Oliver, June 21, 2023, to Sheila Nesbitt and Jeff Wood.
GUNJIAN-TEK — A daughter, Zabel Sevan, June 22, 2023, to Nora Gunjian and Murat Tek.
CHOCKLETTE — A daughter, Josephine Sage, June 23, 2023, to Taylor Garrand and Jeffrey Chocklette.
ATKINSON — A son, Levi Nathan, June 23, 2023, to Emma and Lukas Atkinson.
DAMIANO — A daughter, Kassidy Adele, June 26, 2023, to Zoe Porter and Nicholas Damiano.
MORGAN — A son, Dennis Daniel, June 26, 2023, to Kendra Martin and Forrest Morgan.
LaROQUE — A son, Michael Dylan Jr., June 27, 2023, to Katie Cook and Michael LaRoque.
LABOMBARD — A daughter, Reilynn Ann, June 27, 2023, to Cassandra and Joshua Labombard.
PETRASHUNE — A daughter, River Renee, June 27, 2023, to Meagan Strack and Maxwell Petrashune.
FINLEY — A son, Kohlsen John, June 27, 2023, to Madisen Hetman and Brent Finley.
BROWN — A daughter, Oaklyn Jay, June 28, 2023, to Julie Broeker and Justin Brown.
GRICE — A daughter, Orionna Stephie, June 28, 2023, to Neisha LeClair and Oscar Grice.
BARBER — A daughter, Beth Mae, June 29, 2023, to Amanda and Brandon Barber.
MANOR — A daughter, Ryleigh Marie, June 29, 2023, to Brigitte and Joshua Manor.
LAMITIE — A daughter, Madalyn Julise, June 29, 2023, to Jesse and Micah Lamitie.
