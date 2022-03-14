A federal judge has ruled that New York illegally took about 2,000 acres of land in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties from Mohawks in the 1800s.
At issue is land known as the Hogansburg Triangle. New York State bought land from the St. Regis Mohawks in 1824 and 1825. But it didn't get approval from the federal government.
Judge Lawrence Kahn ruled in a summary judgment Monday that the failure to get federal approval violated the Non-Intercourse Treaty of 1796, which established a legal relationship between native nations and the United States government. According to the treaty, states need federal approval to acquire native land.
Judge Kahn ruled that the 1796 treaty "did confer recognized title to the St. Regis Indians." However, Kahn did not rule what should happen as a result of his decision. That will be the subject of future negotiations and litigation.
TRIBE VERY PLEASED
“To say that we are pleased is an understatement,” said St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Chief Beverly Cook in a press release. "We stand in the footprints of our parents and grandparents who fought relentlessly to reclaim our land that was illegally taken."
The ruling is another chapter in the long history of the Mohawk land claims, which have been in the courts since the 1980s.
