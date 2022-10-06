ALBANY — New York’s new pistol permit law, billed by Gov. Kathy Hochul as a way to prevent the state from becoming “the Wild West,” was dealt a major setback Thursday when a federal judge ruled key parts of it are unconstitutional.
Judge Glenn Suddaby of the Northern District found individuals are presumed to have the right to enter public spaces with firearms unless a private property owner bans guns on the premises.
“The State of New York is now making a decision for private property owners that they are perfectly able to make for themselves,” Suddaby ruled in a case brought by an advocacy group, Gun Owners of America, on behalf of a half dozen gun owners.
TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER
In issuing the temporary restraining order, Suddaby stayed the ruling for three business days to give the state the opportunity to seek emergency relief in a federal appeals court.
The rushed legislation was signed by Hochul July 1, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the state’s century-old Sullivan Law, which regulated the issuance of concealed carry permits.
Hochul argued at that time that the high court’s decision left New Yorkers more vulnerable to gun violence. But advocates for gun rights countered the measure would impinge on the rights of law-abiding residents without bringing about improvements in public safety.
The new law requires applicants for firearms permits to disclose their social media accounts to authorities, provide multiple character references, go through in-person interviews with police officers and undergo at least 18 hours of firearms training, well above what had been the existing standard of four hours.
‘VIRTUALLY EVERYWHERE’
Suddaby’s decision left intact restrictions on gun possession in locations such as courts, schools, places of worship, polling places and government buildings. But it also at least temporarily snarls so-called gun-free zones — including Times Square in Manhattan — crafted by the legislation.
“Although historical analogues certainly exist prohibiting carrying firearms in specific places, no historical analogues have been provided prohibiting carrying firearms virtually everywhere, as the CCIA (Concealed Carry Improvement Act) does,” the judge opined.
State Attorney General Tish James, whose office had also lost the case decided earlier by the nation’s highest court, signaled the state will appeal the new ruling.
HOCHUL: RULING ‘DEEPLY DISAPPOINTING’
Hochul, a lawyer and a Democrat campaigning to keep the job she acquired with the resignation last year of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, expressed her disagreement with the federal court.
“It is deeply disappointing that a judge wants to limit my ability to protect New Yorkers and prevent gun violence,” said Hochul. As a western New York congresswoman for a decade, Hochul had won accolades from the National Rifle Association for her then-support for gun rights.
While Suddaby is a Republican, the former prosecutor, in the process leading to his appointment to the federal bench in 2007, had won praise from Sen. Chuck Schumer in 2007. Schumer, now the Senate majority leader, said at the time Suddaby “will make an outstanding federal judge, and I look forward to pushing for his confirmation.”
Among the elements of the law that Suddaby found amounted to infringements on constitutional rights were the sections directing permit applicants to reveal their social media accounts and requiring them to be of “good moral character.”
LEGISLATORS REACT TO RULING
Republicans praised the ruling while tossing barbs at Democrats such as Hochul. The governor has been touting the gun legislation in her campaign commercials.
“Albany’s political ruling class has repeatedly parroted a false narrative that law-abiding firearm owners are the root of increasing crime in our communities,” state Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, R-Niagara County, said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga County, skewered “Corrupt Kathy Hochul,” charging: “Her direct attack on our upstate values has wrongfully declared historical reenactors and lawful gun owners in the Adirondack Park as felons and ended gun show fundraisers for first responders in my district.”
Likewise, State Assemblyman Billy Jones said in a statement that he was “not shocked” at the ruling, given the “many flaws with this legislation.”
“I voted against this rushed legislation due to many of these same concerns,” Jones said.
Lawmakers had been expected to call for amendments to the law when they return to session in January, but how the ruling impacts those plans was not immediately clear.
STRATEGIST: DEMS SHOULDN’T HAVE RUSHED LAW
George Arzt, a veteran Democratic strategist, said Suddaby’s decision indicating the legislation was flawed suggests Democratic lawmakers should have taken a more deliberate course in responding to the Supreme Court’s ruling instead of hurrying through a measure now jammed in the court system.
“I think they should have been more careful about the bill and taken a look at the calendar, waiting to take this up until after the (Nov. 8) election,” Arzt told CNHI.
Politically, though, the ruling will be embraced as good news for Republicans while Democrats defend their push for stringent regulations on firearms, Arzt added.
The case that led to the striking down of the previous concealed carry law was brought by the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, a group affiliated with the National Rifle Association. That ruling also upended concealed carry laws in five other states.
The New York affiliate has also commenced litigation aimed at knocking out the new statute.
Hochul has maintained her approach with the new law was based on “common sense.”
Following the Supreme Court ruling in June, she argued a lessening of restrictions on firearms would bring about increased violence. “I’m prepared to go back to muskets,” the governor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.