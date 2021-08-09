Jones: ‘No way out’ for Cuomo
- BY CARA CHAPMAN Press-Republican
-
-
Jonnean Marie (Warner) Seymour, 42, of Stony Acres Drive, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at her home after a battle with brain tumors. Arrangements are private and have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 48 Court Street, Plattsburgh.
, 94, passed away August 7, 2021. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Church. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
Brian Edward Coons, 56, of Adylett, NC died June 24, 2021 at his home. A celebration of Brian's life will be at the Brainardsville Community Center August 14 at 11 a.m. Full obituary may be viewed at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
