PLATTSBURGH — During a tour of multiple veterans service organizations earlier this week, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) stressed the importance of getting the word out about assistance available to veterans and their families.
“No veterans should feel like they’re alone out there,” he said during a roundtable at American Legion Post 1619 in West Plattsburgh.
RECENT HEARING
Jones' stops Monday included the North Country Veterans Association and the American Legion Post 1619 in the Town of Plattsburgh; the new outpatient Veterans Affairs (VA) clinic in the City of Plattsburgh; the Saranac Lake VA clinic; Homeward Bound Adirondacks in Saranac Lake; and AMVETS in Malone.
Jones said a recent Assembly hearing involved discussions about what services actually reach veterans, as they can be reluctant to ask for help.
“It is something that they deserve, something that certainly we owe to them, but they’re very proud and sometimes they won’t reach out to get it.”
He praised the work of local organizations, but said services at different levels don’t always reach those who have served.
ESTABLISH DEPARTMENT
The assemblyman has cosponsored a bill that would establish a department of veterans’ services at the state level with its own commissioner.
Clinton County Veterans Service Agency Director Kevin LeBoeuf explained that elevating the division of veterans' services to its own department will allow for continuity of services for veterans across the state’s 62 counties.
“If you travel from county to county, the veteran services and resources are going to be different," he said. "So even in Essex and Franklin counties, they’re different than what we do here because of a number of different things.”
The change would also help provide standardized veterans service officer training for directors and staff of veterans services offices, like LeBoeuf.
DWYER PROJECT FUNDS
Jones noted that, for the first time, PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Project funding is coming to Clinton and Franklin counties. Connie Mandeville, communications coordinator for Jones' office, said more than $100,000 was allocated to the two counties.
LeBoeuf said his agency already has some ideas on how to use the money.
“Since 2014, I’ve been running a service dog program which definitely falls in within the peer to peer program because we do service dog, therapy dog and emotional support animals where I work with a trainer," he said.
“It also allows veterans an opportunity to get out and interact where otherwise they might just stay home … with their service-connected disabilities.”
LeBoeuf is also excited about providing additional funding to the Veterans Feeding Veterans program, including helping to establish the food basket program in Franklin County.
“Currently we’re assisting 165 families locally with monthly food baskets to help offset their needs … so it’s a really good thing.”
He sees his agency’s use of the funding evolving depending on what attracts veterans.
INCREASING MEMBERSHIP
Clinton County American Legion Commander Joe Patnode brought up ongoing work on the Battlefield Memorial Gateway veterans park, which he said will be inclusive of all veterans.
Jones believes it will be transformational for the entire area, and thanked Post 1619 for the work it has done to help.
Another area Patnode wants to focus on is increasing membership in local organizations among younger veterans.
“We need to figure out a way to get them involved in these organizations, not just the American Legion, (but the) VFWs, the North Country Veterans Association. We need to bring them into all these different organizations to help our veterans.
“The veterans tend to speak more to another veteran than they will to some outside organization, so this is where we need to focus more on.”
Getting people involved will help spread information about programs available, Patnode said.
Jones said veterans and their families are entitled to such services because of all they have sacrificed for the United States.
“I want to thank everyone here for doing that," he told the several veterans in attendance.
"Not only have you given service to our country, but you continue to serve our veterans by helping them out with these programs.”
