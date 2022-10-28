PLATTSBURGH — Incumbent State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones is being challenged in the race for the 115th District by Republican Stephen Chilton III.
Jones, of Chateaugay Lake, was first elected in 2016 and then re-elected in 2018 and 2020. He is a former dairy farmer and a retired New York state corrections officer.
Chilton, from Ellenburg, is a driver for UPS. He will also be on the Conservative Party ballot.
Jones will also be on the Broadband Now line.
D. Billy Jones
Age: 47
Party: Democrat, Broadband Now
Occupation: Assemblyman, former dairy farmer and correction officer
Education: Chateaugay High School
Civic organizations: United Way of the Adirondack Region, Chateaugay Rotary
Previous government experience: Mayor of Chateaugay, Franklin County legislator, chair of the Franklin County Legislature
Family: Daughter, Ella, 9
Why should voters return you to office for another term?
“I am proud of my record over the past six years of being an advocate and supporting initiatives that benefit the North Country. I am willing to work with anybody on behalf of the residents of the 115th Assembly District, and my record of working in a bipartisan manner highlights that.
“Over the last six years, I have ensured that a focus of my office has been providing outstanding constituent services. When a person or business calls my office, it’s the most important issue in that person’s life, and my office works hard to do all we can to assist them.
“I have worked to provide relief for working families by supporting middle class income tax cuts, suspending the sales tax on gas, providing property rebate checks, as well as supporting local businesses by providing tax relief, grants, and funding for workforce training.
“I have authored and passed many significant pieces of legislation that will benefit the North Country including The Fair Play Ambulance Recovery Act which helps our local volunteer fire departments, and The Randy Preston Road Salt Reduction Act which will help provide residents with clean water.
“I have fought for and secured funding that will make a difference for North Country residents and families. Of that funding millions of dollars have gone towards local police departments, veterans, seniors, and farmers. Making sure our kids and families have opportunities for health and wellness is incredibly important which is why I have brought in millions of dollars to communities for recreational projects throughout the North Country.”
If re-elected, what would be your top priorities in terms of issues to focus on in the next term?
“Inflation relief will continue to be a top priority of mine, such as passing my bill to set up a Middle-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and suspend the tax on heating fuel, which will help provide assistance to middle income families, seniors, and those on a fixed income. We have seen housing become unaffordable for too many residents, and I will work to support initiatives to make housing more attainable. I will advocate for New York State to provide unemployment insurance debt relief so it does not fall on the backs of our local businesses.
“I have voted for legislation and funding to provide better broadband and cellphone coverage in our region and will continue to. I will also continue pushing for legislation and funding to keep our communities safe by making sure law enforcement has the resources they need, which is why I have been backed by several major law enforcement unions and organizations; the NYS Troopers PBA, the Investigators’ Association, the Police Benevolent Association of New York, and the Police Conference of New York.
“As a 20-year corrections officer I am working to make correction facilities safer by fixing the misguided Halt legislation. I have heard consistently during my visits to fire departments across the North Country that they need assistance with capital funding. That is why I proposed legislation to create a capital fund for volunteer fire departments, and incentives to recruit and retain members. As a gun owner and hearing concerns from community members, I will continue to push to clarify and fix the recent gun laws which I voted against.
“Since 2017, I have been blessed to work on issues important to the North Country, and I look forward to continuing to be a fierce fighter for our region.”
Stephen Chilton III
Age: 44
Party: Republican/Conservative
Occupation: UPS Driver
Education: Graduated high school from NAC
Civic organizations: NRA, Clinton County Republican Committee, Town of Ellenburg Republican Committee
Previous government experience: None
Family: Wife, Mandi; children, Leah, Kayden, Paige; parents, Deborah and Stephen Chilton; sister and brother in law, Nicole and Paul Gokey
Why should voters elect you to the State Assembly?
“Voters should elect me to the NYS Assembly because I will take a North Country first approach, by tackling inflation, increasing individual liberties, and improving the quality of life for the 115th district. More importantly, voters cannot afford to re-elect the status quo, that being high property taxes, high gas prices, high grocery bills, rights being restricted, police being defunded, and a corrupt Albany government. We must return to the power to the people”
If elected, what would be your top priorities in the next term?
“If elected, my top priorities will be first and foremost public safety. This includes increased funding for law enforcement, repealing HALT and Bail Reform, and supporting second amendment rights by repealing the SAFE ACT, etc. My next top priority would be tackling inflation, first by being mindful of how much are state is spending ($226 Billion annual budget, larger than Florida and Texas combined). Lastly, would be localizing education, allowing for parents to make decisions in regards to their children’s education rather than bureaucrats in Albany.”
