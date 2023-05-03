PLATTSBURGH — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones is disappointed in some of the policies included in the state budget, but pleased with the amount of critical funding that was secured for the North Country.
“We made some changes to bail reform to provide clarity for justices as well as allocated funding for training. Although I was disappointed by the governor’s (Kathy Hochul) proposal for changes to Medicaid reimbursement to counties, the governor already had the ability to do this by policy, but my colleagues and I were able to negotiate a three-year offramp to help counties transition,” Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said.
“I am disappointed that reissuing licenses to charter schools was included in the final budget, but I am pleased that my colleagues and I secured important funding for education, including fully funding foundation aid and critical funding for SUNY campuses and community colleges.
“My colleagues and I also increased funding for hospitals and nursing homes, but I realize that the funding is not nearly enough. Our hospitals need more help and I will continue to push for more funding. While I have my concerns about some of the policy included, I am proud to have secured funding that will help North Country residents including support for Senior Planet and overuse in the Adirondacks.”
Jones said he was also excited about the funding he was able to secure for volunteer fire departments. The final budget included his bills to create a $25 million capital fund (A4929) and a $6.5 million training fund (A3242) for volunteer fire departments which will help struggling volunteer fire departments throughout the North Country stay afloat and recruit new members.
“Volunteer fire departments are at a crisis and need state support,” Jones said.
“We rely on them to be there during emergencies and the state needs to step up and make sure that fire departments have the resources they need to keep our communities safe. I introduced these bills last year because of the many heartbreaking conversations I had with volunteer firefighters across the North Country about their deteriorating facilities, outdated equipment, and dwindling membership.”
The $31.5 million in the budget for capital projects and training will help these fire departments tremendously, Jones said.
Jones added that his bill to allow firearms at historic battle re-enactments (A4133), which was an issue during the Battle of Plattsburgh events last year, was also included in the final budget.
“I am happy that re-enactors and the history community can finally rest easy knowing that they are officially allowed to carry firearms during historic battle re-enactments,” he said.
“These events not only bring tourists from all over, including Canada, but they are an important part of our communities and preserving our local history.”
The final budget made additional changes to the concealed carry law passed last year including clarifying language to allow military salutes during funerals and other celebrations, and qualified law enforcement officers who are authorized to carry concealed firearms.
Funding for district attorneys and prosecutors to help address crime was also included.
In addition to funding for volunteer fire departments, Jones said he secured the following budget items for the North Country:
• $200,000 for Senior Planet (Older Adults Technology Service)
• $225,000 for the North Country Chamber of Commerce
• $100,000 for the Adirondack North Country Association and $420,000 for their Adirondack Diversity Initiative
• $250,000 for the Paul Smith’s Visitor Information Center
• $8 million to address overuse in the Adirondack and Catskills Parks
• $2 million for a Survey of Climate change and Adirondack Lakes Ecosystems (SCALE)
• $100,000 for the Adirondack Mountain Club for a High Peaks Visitor Center
• $125,000 for North Country veterans
• $225,000 for the Maple Producers Association
• $300,000 for the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program
• $3.45 million for the Local Tourism Matching Grants Program
“Between the funding for volunteer fire departments, education, the Adirondacks, and numerous North Country community organizations, this year’s budget provides critical funding for our region and will help local residents get the resources they need,” Jones said.
CHAMBER REACTS TO STATE BUDGET
The North Country Chamber of Commerce said they are concerned about the pace of environmental mandates included in the new state budget while welcoming regional projects and initiatives.
“We continue to be concerned that deadlines and inflexible mandates for conversions to clean energy are impractical as enacted and will discourage economic investment and ultimately hit consumers very hard,” Garry Douglas, Chamber President., said.
“We all support progress in energy transition and the North Country is playing a leading role from its transportation equipment producers to the Champlain Hudson Power Express bringing hydro power from Quebec to wind and solar projects. But the transition must be achievable without undue disruption. This is a conversation that must continue.”
Douglas said that on region specific issues and projects that the chamber focuses on in Albany, there are many welcome elements.
“This includes needed clarifications of last year’s gun law to, for example, allow historical reenactments as are done at the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration and Fort Ticonderoga. We also welcome the $90 million for continued support of ORDA and its sports venues, and several other North Country project and program commitments,” he said.
“Of particular importance to our region’s large and growing cluster of transportation companies, we are pleased that the MTA’s fiscal challenges have been addressed, securing continued capital investments in trains and buses. and enhanced funding for Medicaid reimbursements are a crucial action for our area hospitals and nursing homes.
The $500 million in funding for water projects should also help with a number of area projects that cannot happen without state support, Douglas said.
“And while we regret that the conversation between the governor and Legislature on how to increase access to affordable housing in areas like the Adirondacks was set aside, we encourage this discussion to continue post-budget,” Douglas said.
