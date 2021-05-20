PLATTSBURGH — The U.S. and Canada say their shared border will remain closed to nonessential travel for at least another 30 days, extending provisions in place since March 2020.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas and Assemblyman D. Billy Jones accurately predicted the move during a chamber event held earlier this week as it mimics the 30-day extensions issued monthly for more than a year now.
‘IT’S NOT WORKING’
Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) then not only called on New York State to help Canada in its vaccine rollout by offering shots to essential truck drivers who cross the border daily, but also on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to begin crafting a border reopening plan, something for which North Country officials have long advocated.
"We need a phased-in approach to safely open that border," he said at the Tuesday event. "We can't just have another announcement tomorrow or the next day saying, 'It's closed for another 30 days. See you in 28 days.'
"It's not going to work; it can't work anymore."
WAITING ON VACCINE
As recently reported by CTV News, Trudeau indicated laxed restrictions hinged on high vaccination rates and low community transmission levels in Canada.
"We’re all eager to get back to normal, but we know that before we get back to normal, cases need to be under control and over 75 percent of people need to be vaccinated for us to start loosening things in Canada," he says in a recent CTV report.
“We’ll see what framework we apply to ensure that we’re keeping Canadians safe.”
According to CTV News' Vaccine Tracker, updated Thursday, Canada had vaccinated about 47.58 percent of its population with a first dose, but less than 4 percent were fully vaccinated.
The U.S. had a similar first-dose rate of about 47.59 percent of its population, but was much higher in its full vaccination totals with just over 37.5 percent of its population fully vaxxed.
CTV News also reported an update from the office of Canada's Minister of Public Safety and Community Preparedness Bill Blair. CTV reports James Cudmore, Blair's director of communications, wrote via email, "Minister Blair is in regular contact with his American counterparts about issues relating to our shared border. Until the conditions on both sides of the border change very substantively, the measures at our borders will remain intact."
READY FOR PLAN
It was in the North Country Chamber of Commerce's opinion that reopening the border was critical in moving the local economy forward and reuniting families left separated by the restrictions.
Campground owners spoke at the latest chamber event, discussing blows to their businesses and the area's tourism. Morrisonville resident Tracy Simmons spoke, as well, sharing the story of her Canadian mother's recent death and her inability to sit by her mother's side during her battle with COVID-19 and lung cancer.
Given such narratives, Douglas said he and others were left "perplexed" when, after pressing the Canadian Government about a reopening plan, the response was, "Oh, it's not time yet."
"We don't understand why it's not always time to plan," he said. "You can only plan too late. You can't plan too early."
