Sherry Cross Child, a Canadian resident of Stand Off, Alberta, receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Piegan-Carway border crossing near Babb, Mont., on April 29. The Blackfeet tribe in northern Montana gave out surplus vaccines in April to its First Nations relatives and others from across the border. North Country Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) has called on New York State to help Canada in its vaccine rollout by offering shots to essential Canadian truck drivers who cross the border daily,