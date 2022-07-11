WESTPORT — Artists Tiffany Rea-Fisher and Ren Davidson Seward and the freedom education/human rights project John Brown Lives! (JBL!) announced Thursday that they have received an Artist Employment Program (AEP) grant from Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY).
Designed to support employment opportunities for artists, the program is funding 98 collaborations involving a dynamic group of 300 artists employed by community-based organizations, municipalities, and tribal governments across New York State.
CELEBRATING ARTISTS
CRNY has awarded a total of $49.9 million in funding to support artists’ salaries and benefits, with an additional $11.7 million in funding provided to the organizations holding employment.
“If we are to truly rebuild our amazing state, we must celebrate artists’ contributions not only to the economy but to what makes us human,” Creatives Rebuild New York’s Executive Director Sarah Calderon said.
“The incredible work being funded through CRNY’s Artist Employment Program underscores the importance of direct support for both individual artists and the organizations that hold their employment.”
GROWING COLLABORATION
Tiffany Rea-Fisher, choreographer and Artistic Director of EMERGE125, and visual artist Ren Davidson Seward will work with John Brown Lives! to continue their joint efforts to illuminate the freedom and human rights history in the Adirondacks as a prism to inform and inspire civic action to address some of the most pressing issues of our time.
Their collaboration will grow the circle of artists, especially artists of color, who draw inspiration from the Black freedom, voting rights and abolition histories of this landscape.
The CRNY award of $335,000 for the collaboration will support two years of artists’ salaries and provide unrestricted operating support for JBL!
THE CHALLENGE OF CHANGE
In addition, the artists are eligible for benefits through the grant.
“In today’s society, artists and the arts are significantly undervalued so to have the entire State turn to us during this pivotal time is an honor,” explained the Harlem- and Saranac Lake-based Rea-Fisher, who has choreographed and filmed site-specific works at the John Brown Farm.
“The privilege of being one of the artists chosen is not lost on me. I look forward to the challenge of change.”
“The CRNY grant has really put wind in our sails,” Davidson Seward, a Saranac Lake artist whose Memorial Field for Black Lives first installed at the John Brown Farm in 2020 was the impetus for this collaboration, said.
“CRNY’s support fuels and inspires us to continue working for maximum social impact.”
ENDLESS POSSIBILITY
“We are ecstatic,” Martha Swan, JBL! executive director, said.
“At the end of 2020, Tiffany, Ren and I committed to continuing our work together for another three-five years. With CRNY’s game-changing support, we embark on year three with joyful determination and a heightened sense of responsibility and endless possibility.”
John Brown Lives! is the official New York State Friends Group of the John Brown Farm State Historic Site.
SELECTION PROCESS
Artist Employment Program recipients were selected through a two-stage process by a group of twenty external peer reviewers alongside CRNY staff.
From an initial pool of over 2,700 written applications, 167 were shortlisted for interviews with reviewers.
To view the list of 98 Artist Employment Program participants, visit https://www.creativesrebuildny.org/participants/.
For more information about Creatives Rebuild New York’s Artist Employment Program, please visit creativesrebuildny.org.
