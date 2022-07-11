John Brown Lives! (JBL!) was recently awarded a Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) grant in the amount of $335,000 to continue its collaboration with artists Ren Davidson Seward (left), and Tiffany Rea-Fisher (right). Joining them on John Brown Day, May 14, are Martha Swan, JBL! executive director (center), and musician and political activist Tom Morello. Seward Davidson, Rea-Fisher and Morello were recipients of JBL!’s 2022 Spirit of John Brown Freedom Award. The CRNY grant will support artists’ salaries for two years and provide unrestricted operating support for JBL! Benefits for the artists are also provided.