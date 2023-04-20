PLATTSBURGH — The jobs market in the state continues to improve, and the North Country is looking to capitalize.
“Virtually every manufacturer in our area, which is very much a manufacturing hub, is growing or positioning for growth in the coming year,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said.
“Our bi-national connections are uniquely strong and our commitment to developing and hosting a cluster of transportation equipment producers has us in very much the right business going forward, especially as billions in new federal transit funding moves through the pipeline.”
19,100 JOBS ADDED
According to the state Department of Labor, 19,100 private sector jobs were added in the state in March.
The job growth in the state was more rapid than job growth across the nation for the second straight month.
According to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures released by the DOL, the number of private sector jobs in New York State increased over the month by 19,100, or 0.2%, to 8,259,700 in March 2023. The number of private sector jobs in the U.S. increased by 0.1% in March 2023.
New York state’s private sector jobs (not seasonally adjusted) increased by 250,200, or 3.2%, over the year in March 2023, which exceeded the 2.8% increase in the number of private sector jobs in the U.S., the department said.
New York State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 4.2% in February to 4.1% in March 2023. At the same time, New York State’s labor force (seasonally adjusted) increased by 13,400. As a result, the labor force participation rate increased from 60.6% to 60.7% in March 2023.
New York City’s unemployment rate held at 5.4%. Outside of New York City, the unemployment rate decreased from 3.2% to 3.1%.
JOBS TRAINING
The number of unemployed New Yorkers decreased over the month by 9,700, from 401,300 in February to 391,600 in March 2023.
Douglas said he is optimistic about the future job market in the North Country as training programs solidify.
“Support for training and skills development has never been more important for our region, which is why the chamber is pleased to have secured federal and state funding for several targeted training programs with Clinton Community College and other partners,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.