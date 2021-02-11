JLY sings of heart matters

PLATTSBURGH – Jump start your chocolate-Cupid-roses weekend with “John Lloyd Young’s Vegas Valentine.”
Friday evening, you don’t have to leave your living room, media room or bedroom to enjoy the Tony, Grammy and multi-platinum recording artist and his musical director, Tommy Faragher, in a livestream concert from The Space in Las Vegas.
‘SHOW AND TELL’
For the past five years, Young has performed live concerts at The Space, located a couple of blocks off the Vegas strip.
“It’s a warehouse space,” Young, star of “Jersey Boys” and a Plattsburgh High School alum, said.
“It used to be the recording studio for the rapper 50 Cent. He sold it to a friend of mine, who converted it into a performance space with a stage.”
Since 2016, Young has performed there every several months for live audiences.
“When everything closed down, my friend called me and said, ‘Let’s do livestreams.’ “And I, said ‘Okay, that’s a good idea.’”
Vegas is an easy day trip for the LA-based Young and Faragher.
“You can drive your car, so you can be socially distanced,” Young said.
“Our idea was to go, and instead of picking up the band that we usually pick up in Vegas, it would be just me and Tommy and we would do a live stream.”
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak shut down all venues, and the gig was canceled when most of the country went on lock down.
When things lifted, The Space was allowed to have a small amount of people in the building, but still no audience.
Young and Faragher headed to The Space for a livestream concert at the end of July.
“It was successful,” Young said.
“The audience that usually that came to see our live shows, bought tickets and watched from their homes all over the world. We were like, let’s do this every few weeks. We did another one.”
“John Lloyd Young’s Vegas Valentine” is the fourth livestream from The Space.
“It’s a Valentine’s concert, which is a specialty for me,” he said.
“When you think of ‘Jersey Boys’ and doo-wop and that era of music, it’s very appropriate for Valentine’s Day. Over the last decade, I’ve had a Valentine’s concert somewhere in the world every year.
“Happily because of this live stream, I’m not going to miss a year of Valentine’s concert.”
‘HOLD ME, THRILL ME, KISS ME’
Young’s program includes classic R & B and doo-wop covers of the Righteous Brothers, Little Anthony & the Imperials, and The Platters.
“Just these really great love songs from that period,” he said.
“And of course, I always do some Jersey Boys because can you imagine if I didn’t?
“Every year for me, the Valentine’s concerts I give are my favorite. I like the love songs from that period.”
‘SINCE I FELL FOR YOU’
Young starred as the original Frankie Valli in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical, “Jersey Boys” and was handpicked by director Clint Eastwood to reprise his role in the Warner Bros. film adaptation.
On Broadway, Young played to thousands and 17,000 as Marius in an all-star production of “Les Misérables” at the Hollywood Bowl.
“In the past before the pandemic, there were times when I would be a little disappointed that I was playing an 80-seat room or whatever,” he said.
“Now, the fact I can go back to that little space in Los Vegas and play to an infinite amount all over the world on the live stream, I feel really fortunate that I can still work during this period and that the people who follow me have a chance to see it and also very specific to Plattsburgh and to the local area.”
‘WHO’S LOVING YOU’
Born in Sacramento, Calif., he is the son of Rosemarie Joan Cianciola and Karl Bruce Young, who was a Strategic Air Command tanker-squadron commander stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
“I don’t ever play up near Plattsburgh,” Young said.
“I play NYC a lot. That’s a big trip for someone I used to know in high school or whatever to want to come all the way down to New York. This is an opportunity for anyone who is curious and who is an old friend of mine or whatever. If they want to see me in concert, all they have to do is turn on on their TV and stream it.”
His “Vegas Valentine” is kind of a way of coming home and performing for Plattsburgh.
“Now, it’s obtainable to anyone in the world,” Young said.
“One of my favorite memories of Plattsburgh that really helped me to develop as an artist was I used to browse the Cornerstone-Bookshop.”
In the basement, he burrowed through the books on drama, Broadway, plays and scripts.
“I used to spend hours in the Cornerstone Bookshop learning about Broadway,” he said.
“I would take out albums from the Plattsburgh Public Library. At that time, they were LPs. I would check out Broadway original cast albums.”
‘UNCHAINED MELODY’
Young also patronized the SUNY Plattsburgh’s Feinberg Library and poured over the Tony Awards materials.
“I dreamed my way into my career through Plattsburgh,” he said.
“I used to cover Broadway music at the radio station, at WCFE, when I was a teenager. Really everything that has happened in my life, at least musically and on the theater side, gestated there in Plattsburgh way long before we had internet and all that stuff, you know.
“Just using the resources of the community, to dream myself into my future that then happened. It’s a real beautiful time. It was all ahead of me then. All the resources I needed were right there at my fingertips in that small little town, you know. It was a nice period.”
At 17 and right out of PHS, the Plattsburgh Rotary Club sent him to Caracas, Venezuela as their first-ever exchange student.
Afterward, he went to Brown University and then to NYC.
“It’s been a nice journey,” Young said.
