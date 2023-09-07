PLATTSBURGH — Traditionally, Rosh Hashanah is viewed as the Jewish New Year.
“Where we acknowledge the creation of our world, and we start the Torah scrolls,” Rabbi David Joslin of Temple Beth Israel in Plattsburgh said.
“We celebrate the end of the year, the beginning of a new year. It’s a time to reflect inwardly and try to see who we are, and where we are. Are we happy with who we are? Did we live our best selves in the last year?
“If not, how are we going to change that? We look at our relationships between friends, family, and co-workers. Are we living our best selves? Are we getting the most out of them? Ideally, we are also thinking about our relationship with God.”
ROSH HASHANAH
Temple Beth Israel is offering an array of High Holiday programming this year.
Rosh Hashanah will start on Friday evening at sundown, 8 o’clock, on Sept. 15.
“We will have services on the morning of Rosh Hashanah, which is the next morning, which is Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10 o’clock,” Joslin said.
“The ceremony of Taschlich that will take place on Sunday, Sept. 17. We are telling people to gather at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for Taschlich because we’re going to have a little nosh, like a little breakfast. That is where we cast off our sins, usually symbolized by bread or other stale baked products from home.
“We clear out our kitchen, and we physically cast our sins, i.e. in the form of bread, into the water as a way of physically acknowledging the ways in which we want to improve in the new year. We usually do that in the Saranac River. That will be Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 o’clock.”
Cantor/Student Rabbi Emily Howard Meyer travels from Rockville, Maryland to lead the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services at the synagogue located at 1 Bowman St. in Plattsburgh.
“It’s the same cantor as last year,” Joslin said.
“We’re very lucky. She’s studying to be a rabbi cantor. Beautiful voice. We’re very lucky to have her.”
YOM KIPPUR
Yom Kippur starts on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 24.
“We have services on the evening of Yom Kippur,” he said.
“We have a service called Kol Nidre. The evening of Yom Kippur is at 8 o’clock. Yom Kippur morning service is Monday, Sept. 25, and that starts at 10 o’clock.
Kol Nidre (Aramaic for “All Vows”) is a song that is chanted three times.
“The evening has adopted the name of the prayer because it’s become so iconic with the evening service,” Joslin said.
“The evening of Yom Kippur has just become to be known as Kol Nidre. The cantor chants Kol Nidre representing speaking for the community, but also every member of the community is speaking for their own individual selves.
“The prayer essentially acknowledges that there may have been some promises. I might have made some pledges that I said I was going to do last year. I might have promised myself that I was going to do something or not do something. I might have promised someone something. If I didn’t quite live up to it, okay. I’m asking God for forgiveness, and almost in a way to absolve me of the oath because I realize I didn’t quite make it. I didn’t live up to it. So it’s an acknowledgment, and it’s also a forgiveness.”
SUKKOT
The next holiday observance is Sukkot, a seven-day festival, which begins on Friday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m.
“We will be decorating the sukka, which is the temporary little booth dwelling that we eat our meals in to commemorate the temporary dwellings that the Jews lived in during their time in the desert,” Joslin said.
