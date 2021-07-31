PLATTSBURGH — Racers, start your engines.
This weekend marks the return of some cool watercraft racing out on Lake Champlain.
WATCH THE ACTION
The International Jet Sports Boating Association's National Championships hosted by East Coast Watercross expects some 120 participants to race its 30-buoy course out on the freshwater lake from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug 1.
The action will be viewable from the shores of the Plattsburgh City Beach.
"Classes range from novice racers to pros, juniors to veterans and more – all running one time in the morning and a second time in the afternoon both days, making for non-stop, action packed fun for the entire family," a joint North Country Chamber of Commerce and East Coast Watercross news release says.
"So come out, walk through the pits, grab a free sample from tour sponsor, Monster Energy, shop race inspired clothing and accessories, grab food from The Dogfather Food Cart (Sunday only) and enjoy watching talented racers from all over the country take on Lake Champlain – rain or shine."
Beach admission and rules will be in effect.
'PLATTSBURGH FIRST CHOICE'
The weekend's event is the third of its kind hosted by the City Beach.
It was last held there in 2019 as concerns of the novel coronavirus kept it at bay last summer.
"With many beaches and locations to choose from in our 13 state territory, Plattsburgh is always our first choice due to its size, water conditions and local businesses who welcome ourselves and athletes from all over the country with open arms," Event Director Christopher Yates says in the release.
"We hope to see you all there on the beach supporting these athletes as they battle on the shore of Lake Champlain."
ECONOMIC IMPACT
The jet ski race is the fourth lake-based event to happen this summer and the only non-fishing tourney on the docket, save for the Mayor's Cup Regatta.
The fishing tournaments alone were expected to bring more than $3 million in direct and indirect regional spending.
North Country Chamber of Commerce Assistant Director of Tourism & Marketing Alyssa Senecal said there has not been an economic impact study done on the Water Cross East event.
"But I can say that racers are coming in from all over the country," Senecal told the Press-Republican. "They are taking advantage of Plattsburgh International Airport; I have seen them post on social media and tag our restaurants; they are staying in our hotels, shopping around.
"Although this is a smaller event with fewer athletes than a fishing tournament would bring in, they definitely do their fair share of spending in our community."
Many were already in town, and had been much of the week, she added.
"They have been doing what they refer to as a 'race-cation.' They come and stay for a longer period of time before or after the race and just enjoy the area. We have a newly married couple even enjoying their honeymoon here after the race."
