PLATTSBURGH — Opening a second restaurant location in Plattsburgh wasn’t just an expansion for Jenn Hanna-Rogers, it was a bit of a homecoming.
The owner of Jenn’s Smokin’ Hot & Frosty Lounge, in Ellenburg, had gotten her barbecue start at the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit located in Plattsburgh, which she co-owned from from 2013 to 2018.
The Malone native left Dickey’s to start Jenn’s in part to gain the freedom that chain didn’t provide.
“It was a franchise, and I knew I wanted more for myself than a franchise; They don’t allow you to choose your own food,” Hanna-Rogers said. “My partner (at Dickey’s) looked at me and shook my hand and said, ‘I’ll see you in three or four years.”
And after a few successful years a-ways down the road, including an expansion to the building and the COVID-19 pandemic and all its challenges, her old partner got the news to her that the 71 Smithfield Blvd. location would be available.
“We were driving to Malone, and I said (to my husband), ‘I just wanted to let you know that I’ve been offered the Dickey’s location multiple times now, do you think we could do it?’” Hanna-Rogers said. “And he looked at me and was like, ‘Why are you even still thinking about it?’”
While getting the new location open wasn’t free of challenges, Hanna-Rogers’ strong foundation in Ellenburg helped ease the process of owning and operating two restaurants.
“My Ellenburg employees are rock stars; they have pretty much been taking care of that place since November,” Hanna-Rogers said. “I stepped back a bit to get them to see what it was going to be like.”
After months of preparation, the new spot on Smithfield officially opened on April 21.
What was planned to be a “soft opening” was anything but, with the restaurant running out of supply just four hours into most days.
“We sold through so much, it was mind-blowing,” Hanna-Rogers said. “The amount of support that we’ve had, and seeing the old regulars from Dickey’s come back, has been so cool.”
But now that the restaurant has added more smoking equipment and Hanna-Rogers and her team have worked out some of the kinks at the new place, Jenn’s Smokin’ Hot Plattsburgh has been open for business 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, slinging its popular brisket, ribs, burgers and more.
Hanna-Rogers added that the restaurant is aiming to get to an 8 p.m. closing time as the summer moves along, but updates can be found on the business’ Facebook page, @JennsSmokinHotBBQ, or website, www.jennssmokinhotbbq.com.
SUPPORT
The trip down memory lane has helped counteract the stresses of the opening, along with the strong public support.
“When I finally said yes, it was so great to be back in this place, it’s so nostalgic,” Hanna-Rogers said. “I’m getting a lot of the, ‘Are you the (Jenn) from Dickey’s?’ and I just go, ‘Yeah, that’s me.’”
And personally, she’s had the support of her husband, Ian Rogers.
“To go from one restaurant to two, I said to my husband, ‘Are you ready, do you think we can do this?’” Hanna-Rogers said. “My husband is my biggest support.”
And coming back to the old Dickey’s spot held an added bit of meaning for the recently married couple, as it was where the couple met while Ian was a customer.
“He had a crush on me for like a year,” according to Hanna-Rogers.
“I said in my speech at my wedding that, ‘Can you believe that the place that we met six years ago, we’re going back,’” Hanna-Rogers said. “It was a cool ‘oh’ moment.”
PLANS FOR THE FUTURE
While Hanna-Rogers has more ideas that the new location can help accommodate, the main focus for now is getting it on a solid footing.
But, once things are a bit more settled, there’s no shortage of plans.
This year marks the 11th year of catering for Jenn’s Smokin’ Hot Catering, a part of the business Hanna-Rogers hopes to expand with the new base in Plattsburgh.
Some menu adjustments will be coming at the restaurants, she said, including the additions of loaded mashed potato and macaroni and cheese bowls, as well as possibly adding some desserts.
“If you haven’t come in, come give it a try,” Hanna-Rogers said. “The food talks for itself.”
