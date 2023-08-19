PLATTSBURGH — The Jeffords Family and Jeffords Steel and Engineering is supporting the New YMCA in Plattsburgh by gifting a $100,000 donation to the renovation of the former CVPH Wellness Center on New York Road.
According to CEO of the Plattsburgh YMCA, Justin Ihne, the Plattsburgh YMCA’s plan to create a state-of-the-art health and wellness facility is moving forward and the support of the local business is welcomed with gratitude.
“The Jeffords’s donation is a direct contribution to the wellbeing of our community,” Ihne said.
“The New Y will allow us to serve more children, more older adults, and more families in the North Country.”
As a long-standing family business, Jeffords Steel understands the importance of bolstering the community’s wellness offerings to the people who live and work in the area.
“Our family and business have always had a strong commitment to community, and we knew a donation towards the growth of our YMCA would make the largest impact,” Judy Jeffords, who, along with her late husband Larry, founded the company nearly 40 years ago, said.
“The Y is an inclusive organization that provides countless opportunities to our local population, strengthening our community in so many ways. Our values align with those of the YMCA and we are privileged to be part of their expansion. We encourage others to support their vision with us.”
The New Plattsburgh YMCA will bring wellness to the forefront of North Country health. With expanded community areas, spaces for youth and families, and characteristic YMCA inclusivity, everyone has a place at the YMCA.
Parents will have workspaces and observation areas while children are playing, teens will have a safe place they can be active and everyone is able to access the YMCA, regardless of ability to pay.
“The New YMCA is going to elevate Plattsburgh as a destination for families looking for a great place to live and work and it will benefit everyone who already does!” Kim Manion, board chairperson for the YMCA, said of the donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.