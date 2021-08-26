Jazz legend subject of Depot Theatre closer

WESTPORT — It's last call for “Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill” at the Depot Theatre in Westport.
The show, which ends Sunday, is a riveting and poignant glimpse of Billie Holiday, her human flaws as well as her timeless music.
Playwright Lanie Robertson's husband witnessed a haunting set, where Holiday, drunk and high on heroin, performed unannounced in a Philadelphia club toward the end of her life.
PLAYING BILLIE
The play stars Anna Anderson, who returns to the Depot to play the role of Billie Holiday, and Darnell White, who makes his Depot debut as Jimmy Powers, who is more than an accompanist for Ms. Holiday.
“The challenges I felt as a director was not to make 'Billie' into a caricature of herself through Anna,” Kenney M. Green, producing artistic director, said.
“We had to come together to tell Billie's story as raw and honest as we possibly could. Everyone knows of her eventual downfall with drug use but not many people know the path of hell that took her there.
“Caressing those stories while weaving in and out of the songs was very important. I mean, she was one of a handful of African-American entertainers who was actually followed and cornered by the FBI for singing a song ... that song would have been 'Strange Fruit,' a song about witnessing a lynching in the South.”
Green has heard many people ask, "Why the racism in the play?”
“Well first of all, I didn't write it,” he said.
“But most importantly, how do you tell a story of an African American woman in 1959 and honestly think that her race would never come into play during that time? It's the very world she lived in, and the playwright Lanie Robertson does a wonderful job recreating that world for us to explore.”
Anderson last embodied the soulful Holiday in Arizona Theatre Company’s Production of “LADY DAY,” a role for which Anderson was honored with a MAC award nomination (Manhattan Association of Cabarets).
THE WORLD OF 1959
White, a Harlem native and graduate of LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and The Juilliard School, is a noted staple in New York City’s music scene with a pristine reputation as a performer, composer, and musical director for a few churches in the New York area.
“The actors had to create this world of 1959 in just nine days!” Green said.
“Learning lines, music and embracing the time period and all that came with it. All of the stories that Billie tells in the play are absolutely true. Lanie did quite extensive research and crafted this piece after 18 months around the songs he wanted to use to help illustrate those stories. It's all connected.”
The Depot's Lady Day mesmerizes in a shimmering white sheath, a nod to the white gardenias that the jazz legend always wore in her hair.
“It coincides with her stories that we hear throughout the piece,” Green said.
“It represents an innocence, or perhaps a lack thereof. Maybe it was lost. She is trying to find her way.”
In 2020, Green chose humanity, in all its forms — good and bad — as the season's theme, which concludes with the haunting to the last note “Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill.”
“The end of the play is for all to interpret, and I leave it up to the audience to do that,” he said.
“But I definitely wanted to honor her legacy, and I'll leave it at that.”
IF YOU GO
WHAT: "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill" starring Anna Anderson and Darnell White. Directed by Kenney M. Green.
WHEN: Today, 5 p.m.; Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 3 p.m.
WHERE: Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport.
ADMISSION: Tickets are $34 adult/$32 senior/ $30 under 30. For group tickets, please call the Box Office at 518-962-4449 to order tickets. The group discount can be applied to parties of 10 or more people. The group rate is not available online.
2021 GUIDELINES: All patrons must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival at the theatre.
Please provide one of the following:
Face coverings are optional while in the theatre.
There will be no intermissions.
No food or beverages will be consumed in the theatre.
