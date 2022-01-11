SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee has chosen Stacy and Jay Annis as the 2022 Grand Marshal for the Gala Parade on Feb. 12.
Jay Annis moved to the Adirondacks in 1984, after graduating from WCVTI, a boat building school in Maine. He managed and later purchased a boatbuilding and antique and classic boat restoration shop, which evolved into Spencer Boatworks.
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT
He also created and manages the annual Runabout Rendezvous on Lake Flower each July, highlighting the classic wooden boats gracing Adirondack lakes. He was the Tournament Director for the Can-Am Rugby Tournament from 2005-2020, a period in which the tournament moved from a two-day to three-day multi-venue event with over 100 teams attending.
Stacey (Allott) Annis graduated from Paul Smith’s College in 1978 and has made Saranac Lake and the surrounding area home ever since. A practicing land surveyor, she obtained her license in 1985 and founded Geomatics Land Surveying in 1994.
She served on the Saranac Lake Local Development Corporation for six years, the local planning committee for the village’s DRI award project selection process, and currently serves on the Town of Harrietstown Planning Board.
She was girls’ Pee Wee and high school hockey coach, and also coached women’s rugby for Adirondack High School Rugby and Paul Smith’s College.
LOCAL AMBASSADORS
Jay and Stacey met in Saranac Lake in 1990, married and have two children, Baylee and Sam Annis.
Both are members of the IPW101 Ice Palace Workers, the Black Jackets (an honor society of the Mountaineers Rugby Club), and amateur ambassadors for Saranac Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.