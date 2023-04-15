PLATTSBURGH — The first Janet Duprey Distinguished Public Servant Award was bestowed to none other than Duprey herself Tuesday.
Before the second annual Women in Local Politics forum at Clinton Community College took place Tuesday, Duprey, who was unable to attend the event in-person, was surprised virtually with the honor.
“We had hoped that former Assemblywoman Janet Duprey, who served five terms in the New York State Assembly and was a longtime Clinton County Treasurer and Clinton County legislator would be able to join us as well,” Mountain Lake PBS’s Thom Hallock, moderator of the forum, said before announcing the award.
“This whole forum was Janet’s idea along with Tom Mandeville here at Clinton Community College.”
“The CCC Center for Governance strives to raise community awareness of the obstacles that women faced in the past and still face today in the political arena,” Mandeville said in a press release.
“Anything that we can do to encourage the next generation of female public servants is extremely important.”
Duprey’s daughter, Michelle Timmons, and her husband, Rob Timmons, Clinton County Legislator for Area 7, were there to accept the award on her behalf.
“We are going to surprise her now … (and) present her with an award recognizing her amazing distinguished career in public office for 41 years,” Hallock said.
“From Clinton Community College State University of New York, Clinton Community College Center for Governance recognizes Janet Duprey for her decades of exemplary community service, advocacy and leadership in the public sector. This will go to Janet, and then another one will hang in the alumni cottage and every year a name will be added to it in honor of Janet and inspiring generations to run for public office.”
Hallock said Duprey had “very much wanted” to be there but was recovering from eye surgery.
“She is optimistic that she’ll be, in the coming weeks, making a full recovery and be able to continue to volunteer as director of flight operations for the North Country Honor Flight, which is the endeavor that she so loves now, that is near and dear to her heart,” he said.
“We sent her our best wishes. We hope that she’ll be able to join us here at this event again next year.”
