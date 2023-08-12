ELIZABETHTOWN — From last Thursday night until the wee hours of Sunday, music flowed through the grounds of the Elizabethtown Fish & Game Club with many attendees ditching their camouflage vestments for tie-dyed garments to celebrate the 1970’s theme.
The bands, (RC & the Ponders; Wrong Direction; Movin’ On; Buck Holler Band; Merle Jam; and Just Us), covered a musical spectrum from bluegrass, heavy metal, as well as old rock and roll.
A BBQ dinner feasted well over 250 jamboree-goers, while pot luck meals, hot dogs, michigans and sausage entrees added to the culinary fare on other nights.
A highlight of the weekend, literally and figuratively, was the release of 372 bright yellow ducks down the Boquet River.
Angie Wallace, who along with her husband Dan organized the event, roused campers by walking among the trailers and tents announcing the upcoming race on her bullhorn.
The competition was not without its obstacles. Apparently utilizing their GPS or homing instincts, the fastest fowl circumvented a recently downed tree protruding into the swift current and paddled the quarter-mile course in slightly over 11 minutes.
In fact, the little critters outpaced many of their human counterparts running along the shoreline. A hearty group of netters, who reported numb feet and legs, waited at the finish line and reported all of the silent quackers accounted for.
