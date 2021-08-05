KEENE – “If Not Now, When?” is the long view of the artistic oeuvre of Jean-Jacques Duval opening today, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Keene Arts in association with Beaux-Arts Des Amériques Montreal, Duval's longtime gallery.
The retrospective, which runs through Aug. 29, features Duval's stained-glass panels, sculptures and paintings on canvas and paper.
“It's only going to be me,” said the Willsboro Point resident.
“I have done paintings all along. Most of them are in Montreal, and Jacquie (Jacqueline Hébert Stoneberger, Beaux-Arts gallerist) is bringing them back. She will do the installation with the fellow (Malcolm MacDougall) there. Then, I have a few pieces that she has to pick up here – the mobile, the stained-glass and some glass sculptures.”
SITE SPECIFIC
Blocks of color are a springboard for his flights into glass and acrylics.
Duval created the mobile to hang specifically inside Keene Arts for this show.
“Two months ago, I started it,” he said.
“They wanted a mobile for the center to hang down somewhere from the ceiling. It must be about 40 inches in width or something like that. It's quite nice.”
Duval fashioned the mobile from antique mouth-blown glass wrapped in copper.
“I didn't give it a name," he said.
"I call it 'The Mobile.' I'm really lousy with giving names to things. I can never think of anything.”
The antique glass comes in sheets.
“A sheet of that glass runs on the average $300,” he said.
“It's expensive. Where the cheap glass, you get for $3-$4. It's good glass.”
“Primavera” is a column of faceted glass.
“I have a large panel that will be on a stand, which will be the center piece of the gallery. It's a heavy piece. It's a nice piece.”
FOUNDATION
At 15, Duval studied at the Ecole Supérieur des Arts Décoratifs in Strasbourg, France, where he was born in 1930.
He apprenticed with OTT Frères, a stained-glass firm, and came to United States, to work at the Chicago-based Daprato Studio in Manhattan in 1950.
He also studied at the Art Student League in New York City, where he exhibited at the Boetie Gallery and the Wally Findlay Gallery.
Over a long and distinguished career, Duval established Duval Design Architectural Art Glass Studio, which was located between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue on 15th Street in NYC.
For more than 50 years, he and studio foreman Helmut Schardt have created glass wonders around the world.
Peter Rohlf of Rohlf Stained and Leaded Glass Studio has handled Duval’s leaded-glass projects for as long.
Duval was the first architectural U.S. stained-glass designer to use dalle de verre, slab glass, in his work noted for his pioneering use of abstraction.
He incorporates the thick, vividly hued glass on a much smaller scale in his sculptures and in large-scale creations in the Kasugai Seibu Shopping Center in Japan; the Prince of Peace Chapel in Colorado; Catholic Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington, D.C.; B'Nai David in Pittsburgh; and the FBI Chapel in Quantico, Va.
Locally, he created the large-scale stained glass found in the chapel at the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh as well as SUNY Plattsburgh's “Spirit of Learning" in the Angell College Center grand stairwell, and “Kristallnacht: Night of Broken Glass,” which was commissioned to hang in the Douglas and Evelyn Skopp Holocaust Memorial Gallery in Feinberg Library.
ACCOLADES
Duval is the recipient of more than 500 commissions in stained/faceted glass, tapestries and mosaics in the United States, Germany, Israel and the West Indies.
His work, including paintings, are in private and public collections across North America.
Duval was the recipient of the 1999 Artist Award from the New York State Council on the Arts.
In 2005, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Stained Glass Association of America.
He was the 2011 inaugural recipient of the AMCHAM & The Arts program, which celebrates the visual arts, music and literature of distinguished Americans.
In 2017, the State University of New York bestowed upon an honorary doctor of fine arts.
“I'm painting,” Duval said.
“That's about all I'm going to do.”
IF YOU GO
WHAT: "If Not Now, When?" featuring the stained-glass panels and paintings of Jean-Jacques Duval.
WHEN: Opening reception is from 4 to 8 p.m., today. The show runs through Aug. 29.
WHERE: Keene Arts, 10881 U.S. Route 9N, Keene.
HOURS: Thursday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
PHONE: 914-309-7095.
