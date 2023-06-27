PLATTSBURGH — In a close, hard-fought race, Jacob Avery is the unofficial winner of the Ward 2 Democratic Primary for a seat on the City of Plattsburgh Common Council.
The unofficial tally had Avery with 79 votes and Damion Gilbert with 57. Those tallies included all votes from the nine-day early voting period from June 17 to June 25 and from the polls on Tuesday, which was Primary Day.
There are still some absentee ballots out, but Avery is confident the result will stand.
"We're feeling very good and we're very excited over here," Avery said from Bobby's lounge where he was camped Tuesday night.
FILLING KELLY SEAT
The race was wide open to fill the seat of incumbent Michael Kelly who did not run due to term limits.
Avery ran against Kelly in 2020 and lost a close race.
With voter turnout historically low in primaries, Avery said it was critical to drum up interest among voters and get them to show up at the polls.
"In primaries like this when the turnout is so low, I mean, what do you have to do to get people to come out?" he said.
There are 567 registered Democrat voters in the ward.
GETTING OUT THE VOTE
Avery said he believes his name recognition from the 2020 race helped him with voters.
"But it's also meeting them and talking to everyone at length and getting on the same page when the election is and then really, getting them to the polls," he said.
Avery offered rides and provided information to voters throughout the day Tuesday.
Getting voters interested in races for a June primary has been known as harder than to spark interest for races in the tradition November election season.
Avery said interest in Ward 2 seemed to pick up in the last month.
"I would say the interest was relatively low. I know Damion and myself both were out there actively campaigning hard," Avery said.
"I think we've knocked on every door probably quite a bit as a combination. So I think people knew there was an election going on, which increased the interest and then on top of that, a competitive race, which we haven't seen in Ward 2 in quite some time."
GILBERT NOT DONE
"That was kind of a dogfight of a race," he said.
Like Avery, Gilbert said it was hard to generate a lot of interest in the race.
"Even today... It just didn't seem to have any interest," he said.
"But you know, that is part of campaigning. It was right to the end and I worked hard. I'm pretty proud of it. Close to 60 people thought that much to come out (in favor of him)."
Gilbert said he will explore ways to get on the ballot as an independent candidate. He said he would also consider a write-in campaign.
"It was quite close and I don't see where he (Avery) got me by much," he said.
"The Republican votes are still out there... So I'm kind of looking at it that. Maybe my conservative values align with them."
TRANSPARENCY IN GOVERNMENT
Avery said he felt that voters were most concerned about the transparency of city government.
"I think the number one thing is the transparency and having an active conversation with voters and sharing with them what's going on in city council," he said.
"What are the policies coming up? What are the procedures? What are proposals going forward?"
Explain those in detail, he said, while also getting residents' opinions on them.
"We may disagree, but explain the disagreement."
Voters are also concerned about city spending, he said.
"What are we spending our money on? What's our plan for spending and really developing that and sharing that with the voters in the community?"
In addition to the Democratic Party line, Avery will also be on the ballot on the Working Families party line as well as an independent line for the Nov. 7 general election.
As of yet, there is no Republican candidate for the Ward 2 race in the November election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.