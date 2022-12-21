PLATTSBURGH — A portion of the Plattsburgh Housing Authority has been dedicated to local businessman Jack Fisher, who was always willing to help kids and their families.
“Whether it was helping an individual or family directly, or maybe providing employment opportunities to folks in the community or the number of a wide variety of local fundraisers to participate in ... he was always trying to make the community a better place,” Plattsburgh Housing Authority Director Mark Hamilton said at an event honoring Fisher last Friday.
A section of 150 units of PHA will now be known as Jack Fisher Park. It will include the Ted K Center, a place where hundreds of children have played and learned over the years.
Also, the Jack Fisher Endowment Fund has been established by Fisher’s wife, Germaine, and his sister, Connie Fisher, with inspiration and guidance from longtime friend Shirley O’Connell.
DONATED TO LOCAL EVENTS
Fisher died in June of 2019. He had been president of Plattsburgh Distributing, a business his father started, for 43 years before selling the business and retiring.
As a well-known business owner, Fisher often donated to local fund-raising events and provided items for golf tournaments and many other local arts and entertainment events.
Hamilton said PHA benefitted from not only Fisher’s generosity, but his work ethic.
“We are constantly trying to make the community a better place,” Hamilton said.
“And it’s not just about providing safe affordable housing for over 600 families in the community, or over 1,000 members of the community. We’re constantly striving to expand housing programs and are trying to create additional options and make those available to the families in need in our community.
“And obviously, we’re trying to continue to support the TED K center, this building that you’re in now. So like Jack, we are always working to make the community better tomorrow than it is today.”
Fisher’s wife, Germaine, said her husband was a great man in many ways.
“We’re honoring a great man who loved and helped his community in many ways,” she said.
“He was loving, giving, sharing, and most of all his kindness and listening to others and never judging people. He was a man of exception.”
