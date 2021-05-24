PLATTSBURGH — Calling all movie buffs! Grab some buttery popcorn and silence your cellphones: Regal screenings will resume this week.
The theater, a tenant of Champlain Centre mall in the Town of Plattsburgh and subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, will officially reopen this Friday, May 28 in time for Memorial Day weekend.
“Shoppers and staff are excited for the return of the theater to the mall,” a Champlain Centre news release says.
SINCE MARCH 2020
Regal operates more than 540 theaters nationwide, including 42 in New York State alone.
All were shuttered at the height of the pandemic in March 2020.
While most locations since reopened in accordance with state and local guidelines, the Champlain Centre cinema stayed dark and, where others were listed as “now open” or “coming soon,” it sat on the company’s “TBD” list, leading many to speculate the theater’s official closure.
The latest news makes it the last of the Empire State locations to be reopened, lagging behind those in Watertown and Syracuse, as well as several in the Albany County area.
MASKS
As listed on its website, Regal’s reopening plan will adhere to state and local health and safety protocols, and those from nationally recognized CinemaSafe.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo recently adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance regarding face coverings and the fully vaccinated, but kept previous social distancing practices in place.
Regal says, in state’s where applicable, at least one empty seat between groups will be required in its theaters to maintain proper social distancing and masks will not be required unless mandated by state and local guidelines.
“Where masks are mandated, they can be removed only while eating and drinking while seated in an auditorium. Employees monitor auditoriums throughout each performance as a standard practice.”
CONCESSION CHANGES
Concession stands will likely look different as movie-goers return for flicks.
Regal says its tickets can be purchased in advance on its mobile app, which can also be used to purchase concession items while in theater.
According to its website, concession stand changes are as follows:
• Every other register is closed for social distancing
• There will be a reduced menu
• Staff is to exchange prior cups or buckets for a new container during soft drink or popcorn refills
The above changes are not specific to the Plattsburgh location. Attempts to reach a representative for this report were unsuccessful.
SHOWINGS
Per showtimes listed on Regal’s website, some films will seemingly return to the big screen a day early for a soft opening on Thursday, May 27.
Those include Cruella, a 101 Dalmatians spinoff comedy starring Emma Stone, as well as John Krasinski’s much-anticipated drama A Quiet Place Part II, which was postponed due to COVID-19 and stars he and wife Emily Blunt.
Screenings for Friday and beyond were not listed as of Monday evening.
CUMBERLAND 12
Cumberland 12 Cinemas, a locally owned and operated theater on North Bowl Lane in the Town of Plattsburgh, is open Friday through Sunday for showings.
According to its website, Cruella and A Quiet Place Part II will be in theaters there this weekend, as well.
“Masks will still be required at our theater for both customers and staff,” its website says. “The health of our customers and staff continues to remain our number one priority. Thanks for your understanding and we’ll see you at the movies.”
Email McKenzie Delisle: mdelisle@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
