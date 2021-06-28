ELIZABETHTOWN — After over 70 tombstones were shoved over and/or broken, the Boquet Valley Central School’s (BVCS) Class of 2024 worked diligently to undo the wrongs of others at the Boquet Cemetery.
Also referred to as the “Boquet Valley Cemetery”, the sacred site established in 1798, is the final resting place of several Revolutionary War as well as 1812 and Civil War Veterans.
VETERAN MARKERS
Not only were gravestones toppled and broken but the perpetrators removed markers honoring Veterans and tossed them in the woods. Most of the Veteran indicators have been found though there is still the task of replacing placing them at the proper sites.
The destruction occurred in early May and was discovered when Elizabethtown Department of Public Works (EDPW) employees, Keith Denton and Henry Galm, did an annual inspection prior to sprucing up the town’s cemeteries for Memorial Day. When Denton and Galm picked up a downed stone the grass was still green indicating the crime had been recent.
RANDOM ACT
The desecration seemed random. In one instance only one stone in a family of ten was toppled while in other areas lines of monuments were shoved to the ground. There was no indication of a party, but an item which may have belonged to one of the individuals was located.
Prior to heading out, Maggie Bartley a retired social studies teacher and local historian briefed the students on the task as well as the historical significance of this and other cemeteries. Janet M. Cross, Elizabethtown Town Historian was also on hand to provide guidance as well as add historical details.
“I am so impressed with these kids. They are doing a fantastic job,” said Cross.
Sarah Rice, BVCS English teacher and class advisor provided the rationale for undertaking the project.
“We had talked in January about community service and possibly working at a cemetery. Then we read an article in the paper about what had happened here. The community is obviously upset. The kids and I have talked about how good the community has been to us and this would be a good way to show our
appreciation.
“The destruction is pretty disturbing. My family is community oriented.” (Rice’s son Mattox, and husband Bob were among those helping.)
Also assisting were Galm and Curtis Mousseau of EDPW, and Loren Henrichs who has expertise in placing and repairing cemetery monuments. Concerning the discovery Galm said “My stomach turned. I was very disgusted to see what had happened.”
DESERVE DIGNITY
BVCS social studies teacher Pete Castine also helped with the day’s activities. “Obviously, it’s very upsetting that people would do this to a sacred site. As a history teacher it’s great to see the kids being involved here.”
US Navy Veteran Paul Fenton also came to provide help. “I’m here to give the people that are buried here what they deserve; dignity.”
Henrichs, who has also been responsible for the placement of grave markers at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery, utilized a setting compound as well as added lead strips to create a seal to prevent ice or water from seeping to cause damage.
CLEANING, REPAIR
With water, rags, wire brushes and other hand-held cleaning tools students energetically applied themselves to the tasks at hand. Basically, this involved cleaning surfaces to remove dirt that would prevent the cementing compound from adhering. In addition, they cleaned the faces of the markers of lichens which over time chemically eat away and stain the monuments.
Several students also scoured the woodland on the perimeter of the cemetery looking for any more Veterans markers.
STUDENT REACTIONS
Overall, the students voiced disgust and questioned why anyone would become involved in such a senseless activity.
Mattox Rice: There’s no need to do something like this. This place means so much to people. It must be difficult for those who have family members here.
Philip Armitage: It’s unconscionable to do something like this. It doesn’t have any meaning.
Boden Buehler: It’s terrible that anyone would do something like this. It’s good that we can give back to the community, as they have been good to us.
Nelson Staats: When I first saw this, it was really scary. People have helped me in the past so it’s really good that I can give back.
Cole Summer: It’s messed up. I have no idea why anyone would do something like this.
Sophia Bosley: I don’t know why anyone would do this. I don’t know the purpose. It’s just wrong.
Victoria Smith: Why would they do this? I feel good about helping clean this. Both of my great-grandparents on my mother’s side of the family are supposed to be buried here.
Ben Burdo: I think there’s really no point for someone to do this. I think it is great that we are able to do something good.
Jackson Hooper: I didn’t think it would be damaged this much. It’s a lot of destruction. I think the families of those buried feel bad that someone would purposely do this.
Olivia Montville: I came across this on Facebook. I tried to find out who would do something like this. My grandmother and I were going to come to help, but then the class volunteered.
American Legion Post 551 Adjunct Newman Tryon was pleased with the efforts.
“This shows the community support around here with faculty and students helping out.”
Bartley was thrilled with the work ethic of the students. “They got more done than I ever thought they could,” she said.
Reward, contributions and information: A reward, currently amounting to several thousand dollars, is being offered by private citizens for information directly leading to the conviction of those responsible.
Send checks to: Boquet Valley Post 551 to Box 476, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.
Contact the NY State Police dispatcher at: 518-873-2779 and they will forward the call to the BCI.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
