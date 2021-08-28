ELIZABETHTOWN — Tropical Storm Irene hit the North Country hard 10 years ago, leaving people homeless and taking out bridges and roads.
The storm’s epicenter was Essex County, where many residents fled rising waters from the AuSable River as their homes were inundated.
Officials Remember
Former Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Randy Douglas, who was also Jay town supervisor, remembered he knew the storm would be big before it hit.
“We listened to weather reports of Hurricane Irene and it sounded bad,” he said. “We were planning to open our shelter, meet with fire departments, EMS, Emergency Services.”
Irene was downgraded to a tropical storm before it hit land, and Douglas and Jay Highway Superintendent Chris Garrow went to see Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish at his office in the County Public Safety Building in Lewis, where the county’s Emergency Operations Center was being activated.
“Chris and I were in Don Jaquish’s office and he got a call from the National Weather Service and they said Jay was about to be hit with the biggest storm in our history,” Douglas remembered. “We headed back and there were trees down all over. Chris was out with a chainsaw cutting them so we could get back to my town.”
Jaquish said he remembers Douglas turning pale when he told him what the National Weather Service was reporting.
“He took off. His town was getting hit hard.”
Gushing River
A wall of water came down the AuSable River and Johns Brook from the High Peaks, Jaquish said. A gauge at AuSable Forks, where the two branches of the river meet, read 50,000 cubic feet per second, when 200 is normal and 12,000 during rainstorms.
“It rained more than 10 inches in the High Peaks in less than five hours," Jaquish said. "They told us the storm was on top of us and it was going to stay there awhile. The High Peaks acted like funnels for the storm.”
Douglas said Jay and Keene had $25 million in combined damage, and the storm also devastated Moriah, Elizabethtown and other towns. Statewide, it hit the Catskills hard, along with other states like nearby Vermont.
“We were fortunate we didn’t lose a life," Douglas said. "We lost roads, bridges, water and sewer infrastructure. It hit us so hard, so quickly.”
The county got a lot of support, Douglas said.
“Emergency services in the town, the county, I can’t thank them enough; officials from all over the state, neighboring counties, helped us. The support from state and federal agencies was amazing. We all worked together.”
Houses were destroyed, roads and bridges collapsed, as flood waters surged through, Douglas said.
“It was the worst thing that ever happened. It was overwhelming. Everybody was focused on making sure everybody was safe and they had the food, water and supplies they needed.
“I saw people scraping mud out of houses, neighbors who hadn’t talked in years, helping each other,” Douglas continued. “I realized what a great experience it was growing up in the Adirondacks, in the town that I love, Jay.”
Fire Houses Destroyed
Upper Jay and Keene fire departments both removed fire engines from their stations just before they were destroyed by the storm.
“The water was five feet deep in the Upper Jay fire house,” Jaquish said. “The Keene fire station broke in half and went down the river.”
In Moriah, the Broad Street Bridge, a railroad trestle, was swept away, with one vehicle hanging on the edge of the precipice, its driver scrambling to safety as it tottered there.
“If that SUV had gone over, she’d have been killed,” Jaquish said. “She hit the brakes as the roadway collapsed in front of her.”
He said the state had activated a special team of national disaster experts, including people like the San Francisco fire chief, and it was sent to Essex County.
“The EOC was open for 21 days straight, 24 hours a day,” Jaquish said. “That team wrote plans for me. They were exemplary.”
Everyone worked 12 hour days, he said, and he and others slept at the County Public Safety Building where the EOC is located.
“The load on our office was tremendous. Everyone pitched in. International Paper’s Ticonderoga mill sent a crane and we used it to remove debris from the river.”
People Helping
Douglas said he has fond memories of people helping other people.
“It was an emotional roller coaster for me, as I never went home for days and slept on my office floor. I was so scared and people were relying on me for so much and I just could not let them down. I gave it everything thing I had in me. I made mistakes but I did the best that I could.”
William Ferebee was vice chair of the Essex County Board of Supervisors and Keene town supervisor when Irene hit.
He said it was pouring rain as the storm arrived.
“My wife and I went to see Adrian’s Acres (development), where there was a landslide before, and the water was over the banks at Marcy Field,” he said. “We got a call from a couple that the water was up to their door. We had to get them out with the highway department, a bucket loader up to their door.”
It kept getting worse, Ferebee said.
“A boulder rolled through the side of the firehouse. An LP gas tank came though a back wall of Ann Shaw’s house. Water rolled down the main street.”
Ferebee said he immediately started sending requests for aid and talking with other officials and the Governor’s Office. Route 73 from the Adirondack Northway through Keene to Lake Placid had crumbled in three places and the town was virtually cut off.
“The next morning it was a scene from ‘The Walking Dead.’ People were in the streets, stunned," Ferebee said. "We got all the help we could. We had to locate potable water, get a time for power to get turned back on.
“There’s no plan for these things,” he continued. “We lost no residents. For all the damage, I think the town recovered well. We had a good staff; the key to recovery was delegating. We had contractors coming in. It was overwhelming the number of people who came to this town and donated money and food.”
Irene Formed
Hurricane Irene formed Aug. 21, 2011 in the Atlantic Ocean near Puerto Rico, and made landfall in North Carolina on Aug. 27. Downgraded to a tropical storm, Irene reached northern New York on Aug. 28.
Douglas said their communities came out better after the storm, because everything was rebuilt and replaced stronger.
“The National Guard was here for weeks after and we received assistance and volunteers from all over the country, including residents as far away from California,” Douglas said. “It was truly amazing the amount of volunteers that showed up to assist our people in our little towns in their worst time of need. It was a wonderful group taking care of our people.”
