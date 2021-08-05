PLATTSBURGH — Ray DiPasquale hopes he has made a difference as Clinton Community College president and feels his successor has a great foundation to build upon.
“Where (CCC) is today from where it was four years and eight months ago ... it’s come a long way and I’m very proud of that and very proud of the fact that I can leave here feeling like I made a lot of friends,” he told the Press-Republican. “It’s going to be difficult to leave.
“It’s sad, but it’s time.”
DiPasquale stepped down this week to take a position as president of Massasoit Community College in Brockton, Mass. He previously said the decision was strongly personal and would take him back to where his family lives.
His last act as CCC president was presenting the 2021-2022 budget to the Clinton County Legislature’s Finance Committee Wednesday.
STABILIZE
Looking back to when he first arrived at CCC in January 2017, DiPasquale recalled how the college owed $970,000 on its dorms and had $28 million in upcoming capital projects. He also described low morale and a lack of direction caused by a “revolving door” of leadership over the preceding years.
“You wanted to restore confidence, you wanted to restore trust, you wanted to stabilize the college.”
Since then, CCC has sold its dorms to MHAB Enterprises LLC, which runs a life skills campus for those seeking recovery there; construction of the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing has been completed, and local employers have sought training at the facility; and the Learning Commons was finished, creating a space for students to study, hang out and find academic support.
Additionally, renovations of the George Moore Academic and Administration Building are nearing completion. The facade of the former Hotel Champlain has been fully restored, and some paving remains.
CCC Board of Trustees Chair David Favro said DiPasquale’s time at the college was very productive, pointing to his leadership through the construction and expansion projects and how he went forward with critical, though unpopular, cuts.
“He’s the type of individual that only comes along once in a while,” Favro said. “He’s a genuine human being and he became a very wonderful member of our community as a whole, not just the college.”
ADVICE TO SUCCESSOR
DiPasquale hopes that local officials and business representatives with whom he has developed relationships will remain friends with CCC.
He advises his successor to make people feel part of the college, and to keep those friendships within and be a big part of the community.
“Take the time to know the people that work here and care about them and include them.”
And remember the reason behind taking a job in higher education: to help students be successful.
Though that’s not difficult to understand, it gets complicated when you have to run a business and do so efficiently, DiPasquale said.
CHALLENGES
DiPasquale anticipates that enrollment will be the biggest challenge for the next president as the college continues to work toward sustainability.
Once federal coronavirus relief funds go away, enrollment will be a huge factor, he continued, noting the competition with other schools for the same pool of students.
The next CCC president will have to contend with a Middle States Commission on Higher Education accreditation visit in the spring, a high priority for the college, DiPasquale said.
Other immediate needs include continuation of the restructuring the college and building up reserves in order to make a sustainable budget.
“And being very inclusive and transparent with the community and with the college,” DiPasquale said.
WIN-WIN-WIN
DiPasquale’s career has taken him to two- and four-year institutions, but he sees community colleges as extraordinarily special hidden jewels that give every student who wants an education the opportunity for one.
“Whether you’ve been successful in high school or not, whether you dropped out of high school or whether at 40 years old you decide, ‘I want to go back and become a nurse,’ there are endless opportunities, and I don’t know of any better place to be where you can help people more than you can at a community college.’”
DiPasquale also pointed to community colleges’ involvement in workforce development as well as their affordability.
“They’re win-win-win for every student, and fully accredited which means they can go anywhere they want, from a community college to ... any school in the country.”
‘UNLIMITED POTENTIAL’
Favro said DiPasquale’s position is currently being advertised and a search committee has been selected. CCC has hired ETS to secure all the applications and verify them for completeness and accuracy.
In September, the search committee can formally start narrowing down candidates, deciding who to interview and, eventually, invite to campus, Favro said, noting the board would love to find another person with DiPasquale’s qualities.
“You need somebody with the educational ability that understands the higher education system, but most importantly somebody who understands the immense value of honesty, partnership and good communication.”
DiPasquale said CCC employees are the most passionate he has ever seen. He also praised the institution both for its link to local history and all the investment that has gone into it.
“This is an extraordinary institution that I think has yet to reach that height of where it’s going to be. I mean, I think it has unlimited potential.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.