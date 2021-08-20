With the theme of “Christmas at the County Fair,” the Essex County Fair welcomed visitors this summer with a little holiday cheer.
The fun continues today and tomorrow with a Street Legal Truck & Tractor Pull Show at the grandstand at 4 p.m. today and the Demolition Derby as the centerpiece of the fair at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission to the fair is $10 per person, which also gives admission to all rides at the fair.
Admission to the demolition derby and truck and tractor pulls is an additional $5.
Visit essexcountyfair.org for more information and check out a few sights from the fair here from roving reporter Alvin Reiner.
