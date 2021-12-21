PLATTBSURGH — Island Vybz store owner Showayne Telser closes his eyes when he thinks about Christmas in Jamaica.
A celebration. A party.
“People coming together,” the St. Thomas native said.
“Enjoying not so much religion, but culture. The happiness of a day that brings us joy in the fashion of something that we couldn’t afford the rest of the year. This time of year becomes something that we saved up for. The caring of the home that we put into it for that season. The foods that we cook. The staple foods that we cook.”
HOLIDAY HIBISCUS
Traditional holiday fare includes Jamaican ham, fried chicken, curry goat, oxtail, mashed potatoes, mac-n-cheese, steamed cabbage and vegetables.
Pastries include rum cake and fruit cake.
“We cure our sorrel,” Telser said.
“It’s a Jamaican drink. We start to put that together like three months before Christmas. We put ginger, and red label wine. When we finish with it, it’s alcoholic and it sits like three months before you even touch it. We put it in a bucket and let it sit, hide, somewhere in the house. And then by Christmas, we pop it open.”
The tart-sweet brew is the nectar of steeped hibiscus blossoms, cut with ginger, sweetened with sugar and spiked, traditionally, with Wray & Nephew White Rum.
“It’s a plan, a build up,” Telser said.
“From September, we start to build up to prepare for Christmas.
“Christmas is a big celebration that we plan for months before. You put up your best curtains. You put up the pepper lights (Christmas lights). You set up the place the best way just for this season. It’s a joyous celebration.”
Jamaican ham is soaked and seasoned with herbs, spices and a lot of pimento.
“We call it Jamaican ham,” he said.
“Throughout the year, we don’t eat it. When it comes to Christmastime, it’s specially put down, put down for days just to season and then cook. It’s rare. So, everybody wants a piece of this because this is the only time of year you are allowed to eat it. We put money aside to afford to buy it.”
A TASTE OF JAMAICA
Locals in need of a free, hot holiday meal can get a taste of Jamaica or select standard American fare from 12 to 4 p.m. on Christmas day, Saturday.
“We are willing to deliver,” Jeanine Sawyer said.
“We would rather deliver honestly. In the city and Town of Plattsburgh, we will deliver to you those who are in need.”
The Jamaican option includes: rice and peas, cabbage, and brown stew chicken.
The American option includes: fried chicken, ham and mashed potatoes.
“We just need to know how many are interested,” Sawyer said.
“They just call us at 518-310-1273 or they can call us 518-420-4909. I will take orders because sometimes we’re not here to answer this phone.
“They can call either or those number or even text the 420 number. Let us know where they live and how many are interested. Check with us on Facebook because we will be posting on Facebook. If you have access to Facebook, you can keep updated with things.”
For Telser, the free Christmas meal is a big giveback to the community.
“One of my biggest thing for it, the local community has supported my business so much,” he said.
“It’s a way to show that we’re here as Jamaicans. We’re actually here in the community trying to promote a country, bringing our culture to the community. Live, create, bring our culture, so we can live a mixture of home while we are here, too.”
