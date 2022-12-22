PLATTSBURGH — City residents can get a taste of Jamaican or American cuisine on Christmas Day for free courtesy of Island Vybz of Plattsburgh.
GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY
“The 2nd Annual Jamaican Give-Back, we are offering a Jamaican-style dinner and American-style dinner,” Showayne Telser, store owner, said.
“I am trying to make it into an annual thing again and just sharing the Jamaican culture with Plattsburgh and giving back to the community.”
Choices are ham, mashed potatoes and gravy or fried chicken, brown stew chicken, rice and rum cake.
Service is from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.
PICK-UP PREFERRED
Due to COVID concerns last year, the store delivered meals within the city.
“This year we are going to ask people to pick them up,” Telser said.
“We will still have people call, make their order.”
People can place their order Saturday or on Sunday by calling 518-310-1273.
“If you live within the City of Plattsburgh, you guys can come and pick up,” Telser said.
“We will deliver within the city of Plattsburgh, but anybody outside of the city have to come and pick it up.”
Island Vybz is located at 26 Clinton St. downtown Plattsburgh.
“I am going to look to partner again with JCEO because last year we partnered with JCEO to do some of the hotels where they send people they put up for Christmas or the winter,” he said.
“They gave us some hotels to go to deliver food. I’m going to definitely partner with them again to get that information and probably any area shelter and stuff like that.”
Telser wants to make sure that everybody gets a warm meal for Christmas.
“With inflation and everything from this year, it’s still hard for people cutting back on their food,” he said.
“So, we are looking to offer this again.”
