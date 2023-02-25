CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco Heritage Preservation leader Chris Todoruk learned of Isaac Johnson, master mason and builder, while conducting research on the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
“I said look, if we want to save the church as a building, we have to find something unique about it, so historic,” she said.
“That’s when I found Isaac Johnson and AARCH (Adirondack Architectural Heritage) are giving the tours in Ontario. They have the two churches that he built in Ontario and then in Waddington. When I started researching about Isaac Johnson, I’m going, nobody knows this? Nobody knows what this guy stood for and what this guy did.”
INSPIRATIONAL
An AARCH board member told her Johnson was a North Country resident.
“Of course, he was from Kentucky, this whole slave thing, reading his memoir, escaping, his whole family being sold into slavery, all that,” she said.
“He ended up having a family, and his descendants live nearby. Talk about inspirational. This building now is so inspirational. First, the way it was built, the initial priest, Father Murphy, local townspeople, they got the stone locally, the wood, everything. It’s about community pulling together, having a place to go to, it’s way beyond religion.”
Identifying Johnson as the contractor adds another historical layer to the church.
“If there is any story that you are kind of living a normal life, and then end up in sheer hell, slavery, and you manage to get yourself out of it, and you fight for the release of other people,” she said.
“You head north because you heard there’s freedom here, and all of that, and you become this person. From the point of view that when life throws you these curve balls, this is way beyond curve balls. Look at what a person can do still.”
AARCH EXPERTISE
Todoruk, curious about the church’s condition, contacted the Adirondack Architectural Heritage in Keeseville and talked to Christine Bush, preservation services director.
“So, I do technical assistance and part of that involves going to sites and meeting with people and saying here’s what needs to be done, here’s some immediate, here’s some long term,” Bush said.
“It’s like a condition assessment is what we would call it. We went, Nolan (Cool) (educational programs director) went, as well as our administrative director, Samantha Johnson, also went on that. We met with Chris and Frances, and there were other church members and concerned citizens that went.”
They did a walk around the exterior and talked about the mortar.
“What had been done that was good, what wasn’t good, some of the areas that it was failing,” Bush said.
“Some moisture concerns, other conditions that we noted. Then, we went into the basement where there was a lot of moisture damage. We talked about some things they could do to mitigate further damage. Then, we went inside and we talked about that. and from that, we have been working with Chris and her group.”
ON RADAR
The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church has always been on AARCH’s radar.
“From an architectural standpoint, if you exclude the whole story, which of course is significant in and of itself, it’s an amazing Gothic Revival church,” Bush said.
“It’s in good condition, but it could be potentially very bad if some things are not done in the more immediate. There are water leaks. There’s moisture problems. Of course, the building doesn’t have any electricity running through it.
“Buildings are designed to breathe and be lived in and used, and when they’re not and when they sit idle like that, there’s roof leaks and things like that. Water is an incredible force and causes damage pretty quickly if you’re not mindful.”
Moisture is in the church’s basement, and there’s no drainage around the site.
“So, there are a lot of issues, but issues that could be remedied fairly simply at least until you can find a more thought-out plan, a restoration,” Bush said.
“But the church itself is beautiful. It’s masterfully crafted. The stonework is amazing, all of the stained glass work is just exquisite, the woodwork, everything about the church that’s still there. I would say it’s almost 90 percent intact from its original construction.”
CHURUBUSCO TOUR
AARCH did a Zoom meeting with the Town of Clinton on Sept. 12, 2022.
“Unfortunately, the technology didn’t work well,” Bush said.
“We were kind of in-and-out. We weren’t able to have video. We talked about these things and how important it was. Geri Favreau (Clinton County Historical Association president) was there in person and spoke. Chris was there and spoke, and she had put together a presentation.”
The meeting wasn’t very successful in Bush’s estimation.
“Not all the members were there because there were some health issues,” she said.
“I guess at the last minute, some people canceled, but I believe Danny (LaClair, Town Supervisor) was there. I wrote a letter of support and I know he’s gotten a copy of that as has all the members of the board did get that letter. Chris has been the lead on all of that. We’re kind of here as support.”
AARCH is crafting a Churubusco tour.
“We’re working on that,” Bush said.
“We start planning our summer programming now. That’s not 100 percent, but certainly we’re trying to bring more awareness to Churubusco as we can.”
