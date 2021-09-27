ALBANY — The Iroquois Healthcare Association (IHA) is hoping to ease the pressures of severe healthcare staffing shortages that New York State has been experiencing since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Take A Look” job fairs consist of five online events focusing on different regions of Upstate New York. Regions include the Capital District, Southern Tier, North Country, Mohawk Valley, and Central New York.
“Hospitals in Upstate New York are in desperate need of both clinical and non-clinical workers. In order to continue battling this ongoing pandemic something has to be done,” IHA President and CEO Gary J. Fitzgerald said.
“IHA hopes to give some relief to our member hospitals with these virtual job fairs, from a safe distance.”
Providers will be looking for both clinical staff such as nursing assistants, RNs, and LPNs, as well as non-clinical staff such as housekeeping, food service, maintenance, etc.
IHA contracts with an online platform, Brazen, to host the fairs. Brazen allows providers to set up and design virtual “booths” to showcase their organization.
Job seekers can browse the booths to learn more without further interaction, or choose to speak with representatives. The platform offers text and video chat capabilities for job seekers and providers to connect and learn more about each other.
The online job fairs are an accessible opportunity for healthcare employers and job seekers to connect safely. There is no cost to either the employers or job seekers to participate in the events.
To assist providers in setting up their exhibitions IHA is also offering individual trainings to ensure the best experience for participants.
Staff will walk providers through the platform to familiarize them, as well as explain various features and capabilities.
IHA began the “Take A Look” campaign in 2013 with the goal of exposing healthcare professionals in training to practice opportunities in Upstate New York communities. IHA gave 3-day guided tours of UNY hospitals, medical staffs, communities and cultures through hospital, FQHC, and ambulatory care site visits.
The COVID-19 pandemic has paused the tours, however IHA believes there is still a need to expose job seekers to the possibilities that Upstate New York has to offer.
The acute care sector has been experiencing staffing shortages for several years, however the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the issue.
From 2020 to 2021 the vacancy rate of full-time hospital employees jumped from 6.4% to 9.2%. Crucial positions such as staff RNs and respiratory therapists have vacancy rates above 15%.
The first event will be held today from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the North Country region. A full event schedule and instructions for how job seekers should register can be found on our website, https://www.iroquois.org/.
“IHA has 13 critical access hospitals and 13 sole community hospitals in its membership,” IHA Program Director Eileen Murphy said.
“If these facilities do not have workers to care for patients, it will negatively affect many communities in New York. The virtual job fairs offer an opportunity for hospitals to recruit workers, as well as for members of rural communities to gain stable employment.”
