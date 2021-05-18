Internship named for outdoorsman

KEESEVILLE – The Tim Boothe Adirondack Internship is a brand new program of AdkAction, which is based in Keeseville.
“Tragically, we lost one of our board members, our board chairman, Tom Boothe, to a heart attack unexpectedly last fall,” Brittany Christenson, executive director, said.
“It was tough. But, we created the Tom Boothe Adirondack Internship in his honor. We are currently reviewing applications, but we will be looking forward to working with the first-ever Tom Booth Adirondack intern this summer.”
A NAVAL LIFE
Thomas M. Boothe, age 71, of 273 Glenwood Dr., Saranac Lake, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 while hiking with friends in Chesterfield, according to his obituary online at: https://fortunekeoughfuneralhome.com
Born in Bethesda, Md. on Sept. 7, 1949, he was the son of Perry M. Boothe and Marcia Hammond Boothe.
His father’s career in the United States Navy Civil Engineer Corps saw the family move regularly, with Tom growing up in Hawaii, London, and Arlington, VA, to name a few. While living in Schenectady, Tom and his family would vacation in the Adirondacks, the beginnings of his lifelong love affair with the region.
Thomas married Betty Karrick, his high school sweetheart, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 1971 in Arlington VA. They planned for Tom to spend “just four years” in the Navy.
The subsequent 30-year career took them to Taberg, NY; Winter Harbor, ME; Seattle, WA; Keflavik, Iceland; Arlington, VA (multiple times); Oslo, Norway; Point Mugu, CA; and San Diego, CA.
Throughout, Tom served his country with distinction, rising to become a Captain in the Civil Engineer Corps of the Navy, like his father before him.
He was a father to his boys Peter and Dan and served as Cubmaster for their Cub Scout packs in Oslo, Arlington and Point Mugu.
'TABERG TOM'
An avid canoeist, as “Taberg Tom” he tamed the whitewater in upstate New York, and whenever he was stationed in Arlington he would paddle the waters of the Potomac. The family went on outdoor vacations every year, through the mountains and fjords of Norway, the Shenandoahs, the Sierras, and the Adirondacks.
Starting in the early 90’s, and continuing for multiple decades, he participated in the 90-mile Adirondack Canoe Classic, often coming home with winner’s plaques, or “hardware” as he put it. In San Diego he turned heads by regularly paddling to work across San Diego Bay.
Soon after his retirement from the Navy in 2002, Tom biked across the United States.
Returning home with a changed perspective, Tom and Betty re-located to Saranac Lake, in the heart of the Adirondacks in 2003.
Tom continued working with the Civil Engineer Corps as a consultant for five more years until turning his attention full time to outdoor pursuits, world travel, philanthropy, and civil service.
He was an outdoorsman in every season, hiking, mountain biking, road biking, paddling, and cross country skiing with those he loved, frequently starting from his cabin on Osgood Pond. His many treks through Nepal were the source of countless stories and slide shows.
COMMUNITY MINDED
Tom was passionate about his community. He served as Chairman of the Village of Saranac Lake Development Board, Chairman of the Board of ADK Action, Treasurer of the Osgood Pond Association, sat on the board of Lakeside House, and was President of the Beech Hill Camp Property Owner’s Association.
He was instrumental in the reconstruction of the lodge at Dewey Mountain Recreation Center, where the Great Room now bears his name.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, of Saranac Lake, two sons Peter (Tracy) Boothe of Amstelveen, Netherlands and Daniel (Aimee) Boothe of San Francisco, CA, three grandchildren Samantha, Theodore and Eva and one brother Allen (Shirley) Boothe of Springfield, OR.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister. Lorraine Boothe.
LEGACY & OPPORTUNITY
Memorial services were held for Tom on Nov. 5, 2020, and his legacy lives on in AdkAction's Tom Boothe Adirondack Internship.
“It's going to be an annual program,” Christenson said.
“Each applicant was asked to submit a project idea. It depends on what they're interested in, and we're going to choose someone and it could be in any one of our project areas.”
AdkAction projects include the Adirondack Pollinator Project, Fair Food Pricing, Reducing Road Salt, Compost for Good, Farmacy, Broadband-for-All, Student Film Festival, Plein Air, and Saranac Lake Whitewater Project.
PASSING THE TORCH
Kimberly Gonzalez, who is an Environmental Science major at SUNY Binghamton, is the inaugural Tom Boothe Adirondack Intern.
“As part of the application process, Kimberly proposed a project she will facilitate this summer at AdkAction,” Kristina Hartzell, communications coordinator, said.
“As part of her project, Kimberly plans to conduct community farming and food-growing workshops. She will also work to help limited-income families learn about and enroll in AdkAction's Fair Food Pricing program that reduces the cost of locally-produced foods.”
About what she ultimately hopes to gain from the experience, Gonzalez said:
“I want to lead a life that is based on sustainable principles that help others. I'd like to see that in 20 years I've helped my community to be resilient to climate change, be economically stable, and be sustainable for future generations. I believe AdkAction will teach me how to approach situations within a community for these changes.”
The internship is designed to allow the intern enough flexibility and time to truly experience and enjoy the immense beauty of the Adirondacks that Tom Boothe loved.
“Kimberly shared that she was excited to have an opportunity to get to know the Adirondacks better,” Hartzell said.
Gonzalez's first Adirondack experience was at the age of 19 on a hike with a friend.
“As we drove on Route 9, I was in awe of the change in landscape, the height of the trees, and the absolute beauty of the area,” she said.
“I now look to those mountains for peace.”
