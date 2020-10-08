PLATTSBURGH – Artist Ève K. Tremblay's pandemic journey is surreal and sparked with creative magic and let-go Buddhist lessons in Plattsburgh.
Her hand-built porcelain sculptures, pictorial dinnerware and Kateri du Lac cotton masks made with love will be for sale as will be the work of 30 other artists and artisans (SEE BOX) at Saturday's Strand-Ed Artisan Marketplace and on exhibit inside the Pop-Up Exhibition at the Main Gallery.
LIFE OUT OF SUITCASES
Tremblay honed an international reputation as a photographer and visual artist in Canada and Europe. (www.evektremblay.com).
Pre-COVID, she traveled fluidly between New York City, Montreal and Europe.
An Amtrak regular, she passed through Plattsburgh, what she called the American suburb of Montreal, to visit her family, friends and gallerist there.
That changed in the summer of 2017, when she and her husband, sought to escape noise pollution and lack of nature in NYC and remain stateside.
Tremblay longed for a village of her childhood like Val-David, where her father was a ceramic sculptor and my stepmother was a printmaker and painter.
They considered Burlington, until she wanted to check out this side of the lake she saw from her Amtrak perch.
Now, she lives in a former officer's townhouse on U.S. Oval.
“So it was like, you know it's fine,” Tremblay said.
“Now, I have dual citizenship on my passport. I can work in both places. I'm still in the union of the film cinema in Montreal. So, I can go work as a photographer. I was like 'Wow, I can come back in one day.'
"I can go take care of my mother. I can go see my friends. My gallerist is there, and then the shutdown happened at the border.”
BECOMING LOCAL
That border closure made Tremblay stay put and become local after two and a half years of living here.
“This is kind of what leads me to the Pop-Up show in Plattsburgh,” she said.
“I decided last minute to participate and to do the craft fair because one of the ladies, that uses the open studio for clay, said, 'Hey, I have space on the table.' So, I'm sharing a table with Kim Bailey. Then, I decided to put some pieces in the Pop-Up show inside.”
Tremblay wasn't present at the first Artisan Marketplace/Pop-Up Exhibition because she was virtually attending the opening reception of her solo exhibition,“Femmes, feuilles, astrocytes & madeleines minérales,” at the Centre d’exposition de Val-David, Québec, which runs through Jan. 4, 2021.
“It was supposed to open up at the end of June,” she said.
“The whole spring was like is it going to happen, is it not going to happen. It was postponed. I went to see my family. I went to prepare the show, and it was installed from a distance."
NEW CREATIVE OUTLETS
In Plattsburgh, Tremblay developed social relationships with her neighbors.
“I also started making masks," she said.
"I didn't know how to sew. But one day in May, I saw one of my neighbors and knew she did quilts. She had told me she had many machines.”
Tremblay's neighbor sold her a machine, which she delivered to her porch.
Her neighbors started purchasing masks, and then she started selling them at the Farmer's Market at the Strand booth.
“Then, I started to using the scraps to make mini quilts,” she said.
“It really kind of influenced my practice. I started making ceramic porcelain pieces that I sewed into it. They are not going to be here in the show, unless I change my mind.”
THE REASONS WHY
Tremblay hand builds her pieces in her basement studio and fires the porcelain at the Open Clay Studio at the Strand, which is one of the reasons why she moved here besides Irises, the Himalaya Restaurant, YMCA pool and North Country Co-op.
Lake Champlain was the biggest draw.
“I love to swim,” she said.
“This could only be a compromise for me to be here instead of Montreal, I have to have something I never had,” she said.
“To have this landscape and this lake."
Before the pandemic, she took photographs of her porcelain in the landscape here.
“It's been quite fertile ground for making art because it's less busy," she said.
"And the internet works well here. That was also on our list. If you go in the Adirondacks in some cute village, you might have some problem with working online.”
Art calms her, anchors her.
Her Covidian-era works include 'bla-bla-bla' porcelains.
“I also write mostly for myself,” she said.
“I don't publish much. There was some stuff I wanted to write on clay, but it wasn't quite ready.
“I had this memory of as a child when everybody does this (scribbles) when they start writing before you know how to write.
“And also a bit like pictures, of universal language, kind of an experiment.”
Tremblay also did a few twists with historical plates signed Plattsburgh, NY 2020.
“But with scribbling,” she said.
“We go often to the Antiques Mall and see all these historical plates. I kind of said I have to do a few."
Pre-pandemic she contemplated, landscape at Point au Roche and along the borderlands.
“I was imagining when it was Mer de Champlain, the Champlain Sea, in the glacial era,” she said.
“In the time when there was no division. No border.”
ARTFUL ADAPTATIONS
Her masks are one of her adaptations.
“My husband and I were both doing it,” she said.
“We called it Kateri du Lac. that's the K in my name. It comes from Kateri, Tekakwitha (Lily of the Mohawks), which was a Catholic Saint that my grandparents liked. So, my parents gave me this.”
Tremblay has also been photographing her neighbors, even doing the wedding photography for one.
“Maybe this is something I would like to have more of, portrait contracts around here,” she said.
“That's my profession. I'm good at portraits, especially outside. I don't like indoor studio. I like being on location.”
Everybody has a different version of surreal through her pandemic lens.
“Everybody has had to adapt their lives for whatever their doing in different ways,” Tremblay said.
“Some in more privileged contexts. At the same time, there has been a bit of magic. It's a Buddhist kind of test in a way. It's next level.
“I could never do that very well (let go), but I'm learning.”
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Strand-Ed Artisan Marketplace and Pop-Up Gallery Exhibition.
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE: The Artistan Marketplace is on the front lawn of Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. The Pop-Up Exhibition is located inside the Strand Main Gallery. Masks required. Free and open to the public.
VENDORS:
