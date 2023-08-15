BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown Central School District has welcomed Mark Bessen as its Interim Superintendent of Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
Bessen began his role with the district on Aug. 9, following his appointment at the August board meeting. Beekmantown CSD will initiate a search for a permanent superintendent this school year.
Featuring 42 years of educational experience, Bessen brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in educational administration. He has consistently supported students and staff throughout his career and brings the skill sets needed to fulfill Beekmantown’s mission to educate every individual to be a quality contributor to society and self.
“I am excited to return to the North Country, and I am honored to be part of Beekmantown Central School District and its community,” Bessen said.
“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the Beekmantown Board of Education and all stakeholders for their trust in my ability to fulfill the responsibilities of this vital role. This district has a strong foundation built on success, and I look forward to working with our students, parents, teachers, staff, and community as we continue towards a bright future.”
Most recently, Bessen served as Interim Superintendent of Argyle Central School District (2022-2023) and Fort Edward Union Free School District (2021-2022).
Locally, he has fulfilled the role of Interim Superintendent/Principal at Chazy Central Rural School District and Interim Principal within both the Boquet Valley CSD and Ticonderoga CSD.
Bessen served as Superintendent of Schools at Granville until his retirement in 2017. In addition to serving as an educator, he also served for 32 years with the US Army in the Reserve and the NY National Guard. He retired in 2016 as a Lieutenant Colonel.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mark Bessen to our district,” Beekmantown Board President Ed Marin said.
“His experience speaks for itself, and he will be a welcomed addition to our school and community. He was the ideal candidate for this interim position, and he will help guide and propel us forward in a positive direction.”
Bessen’s appointment comes months after former Superintendent Daniel Mannix announced he would be retiring from his position after months of being on administrative leave.
